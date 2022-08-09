Micron, Novavax fall; Qualys, Nielsen Holdings rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Micron Technology Inc., down $2.30 to $59.15.

The chipmaker warned investors that revenue could fall short of forecasts because of weakening demand.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $4.75 to $120.76.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Trex Co., down $9.55 to $54.28.

The maker of wood-alternative deck and railing materials gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Qualys Inc., up $15.27 to $142.70.

The maker of security-analysis software raised its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

Novavax Inc., down $16.97 to $40.28.

The COVID-19 vaccine maker slashed its revenue forecast for the year.

SmileDirectClub Inc., down 12 cents to $1.17.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $1.43 to $12.10.

The cruise operator reported disappointing financial results and gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Nielsen Holdings Plc., up $4.81 to $27.52.

The audience rating company announced progress on a deal to be acquired by private equity firms.

