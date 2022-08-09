QQQ   325.93 (+2.79%)
AAPL   169.24 (+2.62%)
MSFT   289.16 (+2.43%)
META   178.34 (+5.82%)
GOOGL   119.70 (+2.63%)
AMZN   142.69 (+3.53%)
TSLA   883.07 (+3.89%)
NVDA   180.97 (+5.92%)
NIO   20.05 (+4.59%)
BABA   92.43 (+1.36%)
AMD   99.05 (+3.67%)
MU   61.40 (+3.80%)
T   18.01 (-0.50%)
CGC   3.29 (+14.63%)
GE   77.14 (+2.95%)
F   15.50 (+2.04%)
DIS   112.43 (+3.98%)
AMC   23.67 (+5.43%)
PYPL   98.91 (+4.69%)
PFE   49.95 (+0.34%)
NFLX   244.11 (+6.16%)
Micron, Novavax fall; Qualys, Nielsen Holdings rise

Tue., August 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Micron Technology Inc., down $2.30 to $59.15.

The chipmaker warned investors that revenue could fall short of forecasts because of weakening demand.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $4.75 to $120.76.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Trex Co., down $9.55 to $54.28.

The maker of wood-alternative deck and railing materials gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Qualys Inc., up $15.27 to $142.70.

The maker of security-analysis software raised its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

Novavax Inc., down $16.97 to $40.28.

The COVID-19 vaccine maker slashed its revenue forecast for the year.

SmileDirectClub Inc., down 12 cents to $1.17.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $1.43 to $12.10.

The cruise operator reported disappointing financial results and gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Nielsen Holdings Plc., up $4.81 to $27.52.

The audience rating company announced progress on a deal to be acquired by private equity firms.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
2.2167 of 5 stars		$13.56+12.1%N/A-1.28Hold$23.14
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)
3.0392 of 5 stars		$123.79+2.5%N/A34.58Moderate Buy$171.08
Micron Technology (MU)
2.8498 of 5 stars		$61.40+3.8%0.75%7.00Moderate Buy$87.42
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

