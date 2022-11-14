S&P 500   3,957.25 (-0.89%)
DOW   33,536.70 (-0.63%)
QQQ   285.44 (-0.88%)
AAPL   148.28 (-0.95%)
MSFT   241.55 (-2.25%)
META   114.22 (+1.06%)
GOOGL   95.70 (-0.74%)
AMZN   98.49 (-2.28%)
TSLA   190.95 (-2.56%)
NVDA   162.95 (-0.20%)
NIO   11.17 (-3.37%)
BABA   71.33 (+0.79%)
AMD   73.53 (+1.60%)
T   19.06 (+0.05%)
MU   61.78 (-1.18%)
CGC   4.24 (+0.47%)
F   14.06 (-3.03%)
GE   85.83 (-0.56%)
DIS   94.28 (-0.77%)
AMC   7.34 (+1.94%)
PYPL   89.51 (-1.67%)
PFE   49.24 (+3.45%)
NFLX   299.27 (+3.15%)
Moderna, Biogen rise; Oatly, Dentsply fall

Mon., November 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Monday.com Ltd., up $6.91 to $102.10.

The project management software developer reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Moderna Inc., up $7.83 to $179.03.

The vaccine maker gave investors an encouraging update on the development of its latest COVID-19 vaccines.

Biogen Inc., up $9.61 to $299.06.

Competitor Roche gave investors a disappointing update on the development of a potential Alzheimer's disease treatment.

Oatly Group AB, down 31 cents to $2.14.

The maker of oat-based dairy product alternatives reported a bigger third-quarter loss than analysts expected.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $1.70 to $30.35.

The dental products maker cut its profit forecast for the year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc., down 19 cents to $8.34.

The technology consulting company reported disappointing third-quarter profits.

Tesla Inc., down $5.02 to $190.95.

CEO Elon Musk told a business forum that he is overworked following the buyout of Twitter.

Coinbase Global Inc., down $4.24 to $53.22.

The crypto exchange platform faces uncertainty along with the broader crypto market following the implosion of FTX.

