Molson Coors, Tapestry fall; Tesla, Facebook rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

McDonald's Corp., down 26 cents to $187.56.

The fast-food chain's first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts as the virus pandemic dented sales.

Comcast Corp., down $1.37 to $37.63.

The cable and entertainment company's first-quarter profit slid and as the virus pandemic shut down theme parks and movie theaters.

Tesla Inc., down $18.63 to $781.88.

The electric vehicle maker surprised Wall Street with a first-quarter profit.

Facebook Inc., up $10.16 to $204.35.

The social media company reported a surge in users during the first quarter and its ad revenue started to stabilize.

ServiceNow Inc., up $29.55 to $351.54.

The maker of automation software beat analysts' first-quarter financial forecasts.

Tapestry Inc., down $2.17 to $14.88.

The owner of the Coach and Kate Spade brands reported a sharper loss than Wall Street expected as stores remain closed.

Molson Coors Beverage Co., down $5.16 to $41.01.

The brewer said that it expects shutdowns of bars and restaurants to hurt its finances in 2020.

American Airlines Group Inc., down 62 cents to $12.01.

The airline reported a much bigger loss than Wall Street forecast as the virus pandemic stunts demand for travel.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Tesla (TSLA) 1.2 $781.88 -2.3% N/A -154.22 Hold $488.03 Comcast (CMCSA) 2.9 $37.63 -3.5% 2.44% 13.30 Buy $48.64 American Airlines Group (AAL) 2.6 $12.01 -4.9% 3.33% 3.15 Hold $20.38

