Murphy Oil moving headquarters from Arkansas to Texas

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy Oil Corp. on Wednesday said it's closing its El Dorado, Arkansas, headquarters and moving to Houston.

The independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company cited the steep drop in crude oil prices in its decision to close the El Dorado office, which has about 80 employees, and another office in Canada that employs 110 people. The company said it's consolidating all worldwide staff activities to its existing office in Houston.

The decision came after the company said it made other cuts, including halving capital expenditures, lowering the company's dividend and reducing executive salaries.

“We simply do not have a choice and came to this decision only after exhausting all other cost saving measures,” board chairman Claiborne P. Deming said in a statement. The company said it expected to complete the closures early in the third quarter of this year.

The company said it intended to keep funding the El Dorado Promise, a scholarship program it set up in 2007 that pays the tuition of every college-bound graduate of El Dorado's public schools.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Murphy Oil (MUR) 2.7 $10.39 -0.7% 9.62% 1.47 Hold $21.04

15 Stocks that Insiders Love

An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.



Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders purchase more shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have strong future earnings and that the share price will increase in the near future.



For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently purchased additional shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may positively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.



This slideshow lists the 15 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.

View the "15 Stocks that Insiders Love".