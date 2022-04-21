Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter

S&P 500   4,488.29 (+0.65%)
DOW   35,366.74 (+0.59%)
QQQ   343.13 (+0.56%)
AAPL   170.34 (+1.86%)
MSFT   289.11 (+0.96%)
FB   195.92 (-2.25%)
GOOGL   2,557.56 (-0.13%)
AMZN   3,058.43 (-0.70%)
TSLA   1,054.51 (+7.91%)
NVDA   213.54 (-0.60%)
BABA   87.58 (-2.05%)
NIO   17.34 (-4.46%)
AMD   92.64 (-1.47%)
CGC   5.75 (+0.35%)
MU   73.27 (+0.10%)
T   20.11 (+3.50%)
GE   93.04 (+1.79%)
F   16.04 (-0.06%)
DIS   125.10 (+0.43%)
AMC   17.17 (-0.98%)
PFE   49.44 (-0.62%)
PYPL   91.46 (-3.62%)
BA   185.37 (+0.99%)
S&P 500   4,488.29 (+0.65%)
DOW   35,366.74 (+0.59%)
QQQ   343.13 (+0.56%)
AAPL   170.34 (+1.86%)
MSFT   289.11 (+0.96%)
FB   195.92 (-2.25%)
GOOGL   2,557.56 (-0.13%)
AMZN   3,058.43 (-0.70%)
TSLA   1,054.51 (+7.91%)
NVDA   213.54 (-0.60%)
BABA   87.58 (-2.05%)
NIO   17.34 (-4.46%)
AMD   92.64 (-1.47%)
CGC   5.75 (+0.35%)
MU   73.27 (+0.10%)
T   20.11 (+3.50%)
GE   93.04 (+1.79%)
F   16.04 (-0.06%)
DIS   125.10 (+0.43%)
AMC   17.17 (-0.98%)
PFE   49.44 (-0.62%)
PYPL   91.46 (-3.62%)
BA   185.37 (+0.99%)
S&P 500   4,488.29 (+0.65%)
DOW   35,366.74 (+0.59%)
QQQ   343.13 (+0.56%)
AAPL   170.34 (+1.86%)
MSFT   289.11 (+0.96%)
FB   195.92 (-2.25%)
GOOGL   2,557.56 (-0.13%)
AMZN   3,058.43 (-0.70%)
TSLA   1,054.51 (+7.91%)
NVDA   213.54 (-0.60%)
BABA   87.58 (-2.05%)
NIO   17.34 (-4.46%)
AMD   92.64 (-1.47%)
CGC   5.75 (+0.35%)
MU   73.27 (+0.10%)
T   20.11 (+3.50%)
GE   93.04 (+1.79%)
F   16.04 (-0.06%)
DIS   125.10 (+0.43%)
AMC   17.17 (-0.98%)
PFE   49.44 (-0.62%)
PYPL   91.46 (-3.62%)
BA   185.37 (+0.99%)
S&P 500   4,488.29 (+0.65%)
DOW   35,366.74 (+0.59%)
QQQ   343.13 (+0.56%)
AAPL   170.34 (+1.86%)
MSFT   289.11 (+0.96%)
FB   195.92 (-2.25%)
GOOGL   2,557.56 (-0.13%)
AMZN   3,058.43 (-0.70%)
TSLA   1,054.51 (+7.91%)
NVDA   213.54 (-0.60%)
BABA   87.58 (-2.05%)
NIO   17.34 (-4.46%)
AMD   92.64 (-1.47%)
CGC   5.75 (+0.35%)
MU   73.27 (+0.10%)
T   20.11 (+3.50%)
GE   93.04 (+1.79%)
F   16.04 (-0.06%)
DIS   125.10 (+0.43%)
AMC   17.17 (-0.98%)
PFE   49.44 (-0.62%)
PYPL   91.46 (-3.62%)
BA   185.37 (+0.99%)

Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter

Thursday, April 21, 2022 | Tom Krisher And Matt O'brien, AP Business Writers


Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company. The Tesla CEO says in documents filed Thursday, April 21, 2022 with U.S. securities regulators that he’s exploring a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he's trying to negotiate an agreement with the company.

Last week, Musk announced an offer to buy the social media company for $54.20 per share, or about $43 billion. At the time, he did not say how he would finance the acquisition.

The Tesla CEO said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities regulators that he's exploring what's known as a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform's common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. Under a tender offer, Musk, who owns about 9% of Twitter shares, would take his offer directly to other shareholders, bypassing the board.

But Musk hasn't decided yet whether to do that.

The documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission say San Francisco-based Twitter Inc. has not responded to Musk's proposal.

Last week Twitter's board adopted a “poison pill” defense that could make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.

The filing states that “entities related to (Musk) have received commitment letters committing to provide an aggregate of approximately $46.5 billion.”

The financing would come from Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions. Some would be secured by stock that Musk owns in Tesla, the electric car and solar panel maker. Other banks involved include Barclays, Bank of America, Societie Generale, Mizuho Bank, BNP Paribas and MUFG.

Shares of Twitter were down slightly to $46.69 in Thursday morning trading after the financing became public. The share price is $7.51 below Musk's offer.

Musk “is seeking to negotiate a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Twitter ... and is prepared to begin such negotiations immediately,” the documents say.

With a tender offer, Musk would try to get other shareholders to pledge their stock to him at a certain price on a certain date. If enough shareholders agree, Musk could use that as leverage to get the board to drop the poison pill defense.


Musk signaled the possibility of a tender offer several times this week in tweets using the word “tender.”

A message was left Thursday seeking comment from Twitter.


7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.

For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.

How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.

We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.

View the "7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.