S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
Live updates: Man detained at site of Lviv rocket attacks
Live updates: Biden to Poland: 'Your freedom is ours'
Live updates: Britain seizes 2 of Russian billionaire's jets
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Live updates: Separatist leader floats vote to join Russia
Live updates: Russian forces move toward separatist regions
S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
Live updates: Man detained at site of Lviv rocket attacks
Live updates: Biden to Poland: 'Your freedom is ours'
Live updates: Britain seizes 2 of Russian billionaire's jets
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Live updates: Separatist leader floats vote to join Russia
Live updates: Russian forces move toward separatist regions
S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
Live updates: Man detained at site of Lviv rocket attacks
Live updates: Biden to Poland: 'Your freedom is ours'
Live updates: Britain seizes 2 of Russian billionaire's jets
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Live updates: Separatist leader floats vote to join Russia
Live updates: Russian forces move toward separatist regions
S&P 500   4,543.06
DOW   34,861.24
QQQ   359.35
Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m
Live updates: Man detained at site of Lviv rocket attacks
Live updates: Biden to Poland: 'Your freedom is ours'
Live updates: Britain seizes 2 of Russian billionaire's jets
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Live updates: Separatist leader floats vote to join Russia
Live updates: Russian forces move toward separatist regions

Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

Friday, March 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury in Las Vegas has awarded $8 million to a middle school special education teacher who sued after being permanently injured when he was served cleaning solvents instead of tap beer at a casino bar.

Lon Enwright, 38, used to also work as a wine steward at Las Vegas Strip restaurants but lost his sense of taste due to the December 2018 injury at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson, his attorney, Andre Lagomarsino, said Friday.

Enwright, a Ph.D., continues to teach and coach basketball, but has stomach and esophageal ulcers and is at increased of risk of cancer, Lagomarsino said. The attorney characterized the jury award as compensation for “the loss of enjoyment of life.”

A spokesman for Station Casinos, corporate parent of Barley’s, did not immediately respond to messages about the verdict that was reached March 18 in Clark County District Court.

Enwright’s attorneys, including Rahul Ravipudi, said Barley’s admitted liability and offered $300,000 in damages before trial.

Enwright's negligence lawsuit said he was sickened and experienced convulsions after he asked for a sample of Honey Blonde ale on tap and was served caustic chemicals commonly used to clean beer taps and lines.

His lawyers said bar employees knew the beer lines were out of service for cleaning.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.