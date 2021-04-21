New enrollments push Anthem beyond expectations in Q1

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 | The Associated Press


In this May 14, 2019, file photo a flag flies outside the corporate headquarters building of health insurance company Anthem in Indianapolis. Anthem delivered a better-than-expected first quarter and pushed its 2021 forecast past expectations, as growing enrollment and a pharmacy benefits business helped the health insurer. The Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer said Wednesday, April 21, 2021, that it now expects full-year earnings to come in at greater than $25.10 per share. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthem delivered a better-than-expected first quarter and pushed its 2021 forecast past expectations, as growing enrollment and a pharmacy benefits business lifted the health insurer.

The Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer said Wednesday that it now expects full-year earnings to come in at greater than $25.10 per share after starting 2021 with a forecast that fell well short of Wall Street projections.

Analysts now expect, on average, earnings of $24.70 per share, according to FactSet.

The Indianapolis company covers more than 43 million people in several states, including big markets like New York and California. It also runs a pharmacy benefits management business called IngenioRx.

Enrollment in state and federally funded Medicaid plans that Anthem manages jumped 20% to about 9.2 million people compared with the same three months last year. That helped counter a drop in its more profitable commercial coverage, which includes employer-sponsored insurance.

Enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans, privately run versions of the government’s Medicare program, also grew to 1.5 million, a 15% increase.

The enrollment growth and IngenioRx boosted the company’s operating revenue by 9%, to $32.1 billion in the quarter. The figure excludes investment gains.

Wall Street had been looking for revenue of $32.97 billion.

Net income climbed 9% to $1.66 billion even though the company’s commercial business took a hit from costs tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Anthem covering the administration of tests and vaccinations.

Adjusted earnings totaled $7.01 in the quarter that ended March 31. Analysts were expecting $6.38 per share on average.

Shares of Anthem Inc. slipped $2.81 to $379.07 in premarket trading Wednesday. The stock had already climbed about 19% so far this year, as of Tuesday’s close.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds



7 Outdoor Recreation Stocks For Growth And Dividends

If American’s liked outdoor activities before, they love them even more now. The COVID-19 pandemic has done many things, and one of them is reinvigorating American’s love of the outdoors. Data from across the industry shows a sustained uptick in revenue that has the entire complex moving higher.

The RV Industry Association, for example, reports shipments of RVs are up greater than 30% in 2020 and are expected to grow another 20% or more in 2021. If data from the two of the industry’s largest manufacturers are any indication, that forecast is very conservative.

And the gains aren’t limited to RVs. Everything that has anything to do with outdoor recreation is booming. Sales at Dicks Sporting Goods, an iconic brand for retail and the outdoors, has seen a sustained 20% increase in revenue since the 2nd quarter shutdowns. If anything, revenue in this sector is being held back by rapidly declining inventory and tight shipping conditions.

The stocks we are about to show all have something in common; the outdoors. Within the group, you will find everything from RVs to Radios and everything in between an outdoor enthusiast could need or want. Some pay dividends and some don’t, but all will deliver solid returns to investors in 2021.

View the "7 Outdoor Recreation Stocks For Growth And Dividends".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Anthem (ANTM)2.4$384.54+0.7%1.18%19.88Buy$365.60
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.