Newell Brands, Amicus fall; HubSpot, Cognex rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
2U Inc., up $6.38 to $55.55.
The online education services provider's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
Mohawk Industries Inc., up $9.57 to $169.28.
The flooring maker's fourth-quarter profits blew away Wall Street's forecasts.
Datadog Inc., down $4.74 to $112.86.
The data analytics and cloud monitoring company gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.
HubSpot Inc., up $70.64 to $502.40.
The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform handily beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Cognex Corp., up $4.15 to $93.99.
The maker of visual technology for automation gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.
Newell Brands Inc., down $1.86 to $24.19.
The maker of Rubbermaid, Sharpie and other consumer products gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year.
Coherent Inc., up $31.19 to $257.99.
II-VI is the latest company to make a buyout offer for the provider of laser technology for scientific, commercial and industrial uses.
Amicus Therapeutics Inc., down $6.16 to $12.57.
The company said a potential Pompe disease drug fell short of its key treatment goal in a study.
