Newmont, ConocoPhillips fall; Moderna, Cowen rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
AstraZeneca Plc., down 44 cents to $65.51.
The pharmaceutical company is buying drug developer TeneoTwo.
Newmont Corp., down $1.46 to $59.71.
The gold producer's stock fell along with prices for the precious metal.
ConocoPhillips, down $6.34 to $84.64.
Energy stocks fell broadly as crude oil prices slumped.
JPMorgan Chase & Co., down 43 cents to $112.62.
Banks fell along with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates.
Moderna Inc., up $5.59 to $155.54.
The company's COVID-19 vaccine competitors became involved in an intellectual property rights lawsuit filed by CureVac.
Cowen Inc., up $6.89 to $30.93.
Toronto-Dominion bank is reportedly considering buying the financial services company.
Apple Inc., up $2.63 to $141.56.
Technology stocks shook off an early slump and turned higher in afternoon trading.
1Life Healthcare Inc., up $2.06 to $10.34.
The medical clinic operator is reportedly considering its options after receiving potential buyout offers.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.
While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The 5 Stocks Here