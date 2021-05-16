Next Digital trading halted after Jimmy Lai's assets frozen

In this Feb. 1, 2021, file photo, democracy advocate Jimmy Lai leaves Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal where the government is arguing against allowing him bail in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday, May 17, 2021, halted the trading of Next Digital shares, days after authorities froze assets belonging to its founder Jimmy Lai.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
Various defendants including pro-democracy activists, from left, Albert Ho, Richard Tsoi, Yeung Sum and Avery Ng arrive at a court in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. Trial starts for Jimmy Lai and nine others, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" for a protest march on Oct. 1, 2019. The court has estimated 10 days for this trial. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Various defendants including pro-democracy activists, from left, Richard Tsoi, Figo Chan and Albert Ho speak to media outside a court in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. Trial starts for Jimmy Lai and nine others, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" for a protest march on Oct. 1, 2019. The court has estimated 10 days for this trial. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Copies of Apple Daily newspaper are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday halted the trading of Next Digital shares, days after authorities froze assets belonging to its founder Jimmy Lai. Next Digital said in a filing that it requested the halt after authorities announced that it had frozen Lai’s assets Friday. Next Digital publishes pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, and the company was founded by Lai, its controlling shareholder. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
In this July 1, 2020, file photo, copies of Apple Daily's July 1, 2020, edition are seen with its front page title of "Draconian law is effective, one country two system is dead" at the newspaper's printing house in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday, May 17, 2021, halted the trading of Next Digital shares, days after authorities froze assets belonging to its founder Jimmy Lai. Next Digital said in a filing that it requested the halt after authorities announced that it had frozen Lai’s assets Friday. Next Digital publishes pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, and the company was founded by Lai, its controlling shareholder. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
Various defendants including pro-democracy activist Figo Chan Ho-wun arrives at a court in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. Trial starts for Jimmy Lai and nine others, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" for a protest march on 1 October 2019. The court has estimated 10 days for this trial. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Various defendants including pro-democracy activists Figo Chan Ho-wun, left, and Albert Ho speak to media outside a court in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. Trial starts for Jimmy Lai and nine others, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" for a protest march on Oct. 1, 2019. The court has estimated 10 days for this trial. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Various defendants including pro-democracy activists, from left in front, Richard Tsoi, Yeung Sum and Albert Ho speak to media outside a court in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. Trial starts for Jimmy Lai and nine others, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" for a protest march on Oct. 1, 2019. The court has estimated 10 days for this trial. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Copies of Next Magazine, owned by Jimmy Lai, are displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday halted the trading of Next Digital shares, days after authorities froze assets belonging to its founder Jimmy Lai. Next Digital said in a filing that it requested the halt after authorities announced that it had frozen Lai’s assets Friday. Next Digital publishes pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, and the company was founded by Lai, its controlling shareholder. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A copy of Next Magazine, owned by Jimmy Lai, is displayed for sale at a newsstand in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. The Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday halted the trading of Next Digital shares, days after authorities froze assets belonging to its founder Jimmy Lai. Next Digital said in a filing that it requested the halt after authorities announced that it had frozen Lai’s assets Friday. Next Digital publishes pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, and the company was founded by Lai, its controlling shareholder. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Various defendants including pro-democracy activists Figo Chan Ho-wun, second from left, and Avery Ng, second from right, hold a banner outside a court in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. Trial starts for Jimmy Lai and nine others, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" for a protest march on Oct. 1, 2019. The court has estimated 10 days for this trial. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Various defendants including pro-democracy activist Figo Chan Ho-wun arrives at a court in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. Trial starts for Jimmy Lai and nine others, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" for a protest march on Oct. 1, 2019. The court has estimated 10 days for this trial. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Various defendants including pro-democracy activists, Albert Ho, center, and Yeung Sum, right, arrive at a court in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. Trial starts for Jimmy Lai and nine others, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" for a protest march on Oct. 1, 2019. The court has estimated 10 days for this trial. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Various defendants including pro-democracy activist Figo Chan Ho-wun arrives at a court in Hong Kong, Monday, May 17, 2021. Trial starts for Jimmy Lai and nine others, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" for a protest march on Oct. 1, 2019. The court has estimated 10 days for this trial. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday halted the trading of Next Digital shares, days after authorities froze assets belonging to its founder Jimmy Lai.
Next Digital said in a filing that it requested the halt after authorities announced that it had frozen Lai’s assets Friday. Next Digital publishes pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, and the company was founded by Lai, its controlling shareholder.
The freeze comes as Lai and nine other pro-democracy activists appeared in court Monday, facing charges related to inciting others to take part in an unauthorized assembly in October 2019.
Lai is currently serving a 14-month prison sentence for his role in two separate unauthorized assemblies in 2019, during a period where massive anti-government protests took place as Hong Kong residents protested a proposed extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kongers to be extradited to mainland China to stand trial. The bill was later withdrawn, although protests evolved to include broader demands for democracy in the city.
Months of anti-government protests led Beijing to tighten its control over Hong Kong, and last year it imposed a national security law on the city that is widely seen as a crackdown on dissent. The law criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion, and police have so far arrested over a hundred people under the legislation.
Lai is under investigation by the national security department for allegedly colluding with foreign powers and endangering national security.
His assets were frozen under the national security law, which states that if there are reasonable grounds to believe that property is related to a national security offense, then “relevant persons and organizations must not, directly or indirectly, deal with certain property which is reasonably suspected to be related to offences endangering national security," the government said in a statement Friday.
In recent months, Hong Kong police have arrested most of the city’s pro-democracy activists, and have put prominent activists such as Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow behind bars. Most of the pro-democracy activists arrested are still in police custody.
Last week, the Taiwan Apple Daily newspaper said it would stop publishing a print edition. The paper said it had been losing money, and Next Digital could no longer support it because “pro-China forces” had blocked access to advertising for its flagship Apple Daily newspaper and other publications in Hong Kong.
