S&P 500   4,511.61 (+1.13%)
DOW   34,807.46 (+0.74%)
QQQ   356.96 (+1.97%)
AAPL   168.82 (+2.08%)
MSFT   304.06 (+1.64%)
FB   216.65 (+2.44%)
GOOGL   2,797.36 (+2.77%)
AMZN   3,297.78 (+2.10%)
TSLA   993.98 (+7.91%)
NVDA   265.24 (-0.79%)
BABA   114.99 (+11.00%)
NIO   21.77 (+7.45%)
AMD   114.78 (-0.98%)
CGC   7.21 (+2.71%)
MU   79.12 (+0.98%)
GE   94.90 (+0.08%)
T   23.21 (+0.22%)
F   17.09 (+3.70%)
DIS   140.11 (+1.07%)
AMC   18.26 (+15.13%)
PFE   53.04 (-2.12%)
PYPL   117.87 (+2.81%)
BA   191.04 (+2.76%)
Nike, Alibaba rise; Okta, Hess fall

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Nike Inc., up $2.90 to $133.09.

The athletic apparel maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $11.40 to $114.99.

The world’s biggest e-commerce company increased its stock buyback plan to $25 billion from $15 billion.

Blackstone Inc., up $3.51 to $126.13.

Prologis is reportedly offering $23 billion for the investment management firm's Mileway logistics warehouse company.

Sonoco Products Co., up $3.40 to $61.70.

The packaging maker gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Okta Inc., down $2.98 to $166.43.

The cloud identity management company is reportedly investigating a digital breach.

Hess Corp., down $2.26 to $101.59.

Energy companies came under pressure as oil prices fell.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $2.97 to $142.62.

Bank stocks benefited from rising bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on loans.

Newmont Corp., down 27 cents to $76.03.

The falling price of gold made the stocks of gold mining companies less appealing to investors.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Okta (OKTA)2.4$166.43-1.8%N/A-29.40Buy$248.15
Hess (HES)2.3$101.59-2.2%1.48%56.44Buy$111.17
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)3.3$142.62+2.1%2.80%9.29Hold$173.39
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

