Nike, Micron rise; General Mills, Newmont fall

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Nike Inc., up $9.65 to $166.63.

The athletic apparel maker beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Micron Technology Inc., up $8.65 to $90.68.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Citrix Systems Inc., up $11.40 to $95.05.

Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners are reportedly partnering to make a buyout offer for the cloud-computing company.

General Mills Inc., down $2.73 to $65.06

The maker of Cheerios and other packaged food products reported disappointing second-quarter profits.

Nikola Corp., up 17 cents to $9.42.

The electric vehicle maker announced a $125 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rite Aid Corp., up $2.65 to $15.05.

The drugstore chain reported a surprisingly good third-quarter profit.

Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $3.94 to $45.99

The glass products company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Newmont Corp., down 53 cents to $58.18.

Gold prices edged lower and weighed down the gold producer.

