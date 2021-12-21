S&P 500   4,649.23 (+1.78%)
DOW   35,492.70 (+1.60%)
QQQ   389.21 (+2.24%)
AAPL   172.99 (+1.91%)
MSFT   327.29 (+2.31%)
FB   334.20 (+2.69%)
GOOGL   2,869.45 (+1.32%)
AMZN   3,408.34 (+2.00%)
TSLA   938.53 (+4.29%)
NVDA   290.75 (+4.89%)
BABA   122.98 (+6.94%)
NIO   30.16 (+7.10%)
CGC   9.66 (+10.40%)
AMD   144.25 (+6.22%)
MU   90.68 (+10.54%)
GE   93.06 (+3.42%)
T   24.47 (+1.16%)
F   19.61 (+0.98%)
DIS   151.05 (+3.13%)
PFE   58.95 (-3.39%)
AMC   30.30 (+2.02%)
ACB   5.95 (+5.12%)
BA   199.52 (+5.86%)
Nike, Micron rise; General Mills, Newmont fall

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Nike Inc., up $9.65 to $166.63.

The athletic apparel maker beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Micron Technology Inc., up $8.65 to $90.68.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Citrix Systems Inc., up $11.40 to $95.05.

Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners are reportedly partnering to make a buyout offer for the cloud-computing company.

General Mills Inc., down $2.73 to $65.06

The maker of Cheerios and other packaged food products reported disappointing second-quarter profits.

Nikola Corp., up 17 cents to $9.42.

The electric vehicle maker announced a $125 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rite Aid Corp., up $2.65 to $15.05.

The drugstore chain reported a surprisingly good third-quarter profit.

Apogee Enterprises Inc., up $3.94 to $45.99

The glass products company reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Newmont Corp., down 53 cents to $58.18.

Gold prices edged lower and weighed down the gold producer.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apogee Enterprises (APOG)2.6$45.99+9.4%1.74%418.09Buy$43.50
Citrix Systems (CTXS)2.5$95.05+13.6%1.56%37.87Hold$98.00
Micron Technology (MU)3.3$90.68+10.5%0.44%17.61Buy$104.34
MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

