NIO, Dexcom rise; BlackBerry, Ford fall

S&P 500   4,545.86 (+0.34%)
DOW   34,818.27 (+0.40%)
QQQ   361.85 (-0.19%)
AAPL   174.31 (-0.17%)
MSFT   309.42 (+0.36%)
FB   224.85 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,803.01 (+0.78%)
AMZN   3,271.20 (+0.35%)
TSLA   1,084.59 (+0.65%)
NVDA   267.12 (-2.10%)
BABA   110.20 (+1.29%)
NIO   21.93 (+4.18%)
AMD   108.19 (-1.05%)
CGC   7.37 (-2.77%)
MU   76.18 (-2.20%)
GE   92.49 (+1.08%)
T   23.98 (+1.48%)
F   16.65 (-1.54%)
DIS   137.00 (-0.12%)
AMC   23.30 (-5.44%)
PFE   51.57 (-0.39%)
PYPL   116.67 (+0.88%)
BA   190.76 (-0.39%)
S&P 500   4,545.86 (+0.34%)
DOW   34,818.27 (+0.40%)
QQQ   361.85 (-0.19%)
AAPL   174.31 (-0.17%)
MSFT   309.42 (+0.36%)
FB   224.85 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,803.01 (+0.78%)
AMZN   3,271.20 (+0.35%)
TSLA   1,084.59 (+0.65%)
NVDA   267.12 (-2.10%)
BABA   110.20 (+1.29%)
NIO   21.93 (+4.18%)
AMD   108.19 (-1.05%)
CGC   7.37 (-2.77%)
MU   76.18 (-2.20%)
GE   92.49 (+1.08%)
T   23.98 (+1.48%)
F   16.65 (-1.54%)
DIS   137.00 (-0.12%)
AMC   23.30 (-5.44%)
PFE   51.57 (-0.39%)
PYPL   116.67 (+0.88%)
BA   190.76 (-0.39%)
S&P 500   4,545.86 (+0.34%)
DOW   34,818.27 (+0.40%)
QQQ   361.85 (-0.19%)
AAPL   174.31 (-0.17%)
MSFT   309.42 (+0.36%)
FB   224.85 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,803.01 (+0.78%)
AMZN   3,271.20 (+0.35%)
TSLA   1,084.59 (+0.65%)
NVDA   267.12 (-2.10%)
BABA   110.20 (+1.29%)
NIO   21.93 (+4.18%)
AMD   108.19 (-1.05%)
CGC   7.37 (-2.77%)
MU   76.18 (-2.20%)
GE   92.49 (+1.08%)
T   23.98 (+1.48%)
F   16.65 (-1.54%)
DIS   137.00 (-0.12%)
AMC   23.30 (-5.44%)
PFE   51.57 (-0.39%)
PYPL   116.67 (+0.88%)
BA   190.76 (-0.39%)
S&P 500   4,545.86 (+0.34%)
DOW   34,818.27 (+0.40%)
QQQ   361.85 (-0.19%)
AAPL   174.31 (-0.17%)
MSFT   309.42 (+0.36%)
FB   224.85 (+1.12%)
GOOGL   2,803.01 (+0.78%)
AMZN   3,271.20 (+0.35%)
TSLA   1,084.59 (+0.65%)
NVDA   267.12 (-2.10%)
BABA   110.20 (+1.29%)
NIO   21.93 (+4.18%)
AMD   108.19 (-1.05%)
CGC   7.37 (-2.77%)
MU   76.18 (-2.20%)
GE   92.49 (+1.08%)
T   23.98 (+1.48%)
F   16.65 (-1.54%)
DIS   137.00 (-0.12%)
AMC   23.30 (-5.44%)
PFE   51.57 (-0.39%)
PYPL   116.67 (+0.88%)
BA   190.76 (-0.39%)

NIO, Dexcom rise; BlackBerry, Ford fall

Friday, April 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

GameStop Corp., down $1.58 to $165.

The video game retailer will ask shareholders to approve a stock split.

Fisker Inc., up 12 cents to $13.02.

The electric vehicle maker passed 40,000 reservations for its Fisker Ocean SUV.

Ford Motor Co., down 26 cents to $16.65.

Regulators unveiled stricter fuel economy requirements for new vehicles sold in the U.S.

BlackBerry Ltd., down 71 cents to $6.75.

Investors were disappointed by the cybersecurity software and services company's latest financial update.

Amazon.com Inc., up $11.25 to $3,271.20.

The online retailer's workers in Alabama appear to have rejected a union bid, while workers in part of New York voted to unionize.

NIO Inc., up 88 cents to $21.93.

The Chinese electric vehicle maker gave investors an encouraging delivery update.

DexCom Inc., up $19.97 to $531.57.

The medical device company announced the launch of a new glucose monitoring system in the U.K.

Newell Brands Inc., down 1 cent to $21.40.

The maker of Rubbermaid and other consumer products completed the sale of its connected home & security business to Resideo Technologies.

Should you invest $1,000 in Newell Brands right now?

Before you consider Newell Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newell Brands wasn't on the list.

While Newell Brands currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
NIO (NIO)2.2$21.93+4.2%N/A-21.09Buy$50.28
Newell Brands (NWL)2.6$21.400.0%4.30%16.09Buy$29.43
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.