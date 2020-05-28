Nissan plans to close Barcelona factories, 3,000 jobs lost





MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government says that Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co. has decided to close its manufacturing plants in the northeastern Catalonia region, resulting in the loss of some 3,000 direct jobs.

Spain’s Industry Ministry says in a statement on Thursday that it regrets the company’s decision despite proposals to keep the plant running, and urges the car manufacturer’s executives to consider alternatives.

Workers’ unions had warned that 20,000 more jobs in Nissan’s local supply chain would also be threatened if the company closed its car manufacturing plant in Barcelona and two smaller factories in nearby towns.

Reeling from a scandal involving its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, Yokohama-based Nissan was due to report on Thursday its annual results, which are expected to come as the first yearly loss in 11 years.

The company is undergoing a deep restructuring, focusing on China, North America and Japan and leaving the European market, Russia, South America and North Africa to its partner Renault; and Southeast Asia and Oceania to Mitsubishi.

20 Stocks to Sell Now

Most people know that brokerage rankings are overstated because of pressure from publicly-traded companies. No investor relations person wants to see "hold" and "sell" ratings issued for their stock. In reality, a "buy" rating really means "hold." "Hold" ratings really mean "sell" and "sell" ratings mean get out while you still can.



If Wall Street's top analysts are consistently giving "hold" and "sell" ratings to a stock, you know there's a serious problem. We've compiled a list of the companies that Wall Street's top equities research analysts are consistently giving "hold" and "sell" ratings too. If you own one of these stocks, consider getting out while there's still time.



This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the lowest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks to Sell Now".