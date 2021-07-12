Nordstrom buys minority share in 4 UK fashion brands





NEW YORK (AP) — Nordstrom says it's acquiring a minority interest in four fashion brands owned by a British company called Asos as the department store chain aims to attract more customers in their 20s.

The brands— Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT— were purchased by Asos in February after their previous owner and British fashion empire Arcadia Group filed for bankruptcy in late 2020. The financial terms weren't disclosed.

As part of the agreement, announced Monday, Asos will retain operational and creative control of the Topshop brands. But Nordstrom will now have the exclusive retail rights for Topshop and Topman in all of North America, including Canada, and own a minority stake globally. The Seattle-based retailer will also become the only store presence for these brands worldwide. And customers will also be able to pick up Asos.com orders at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores starting this fall.

The investment paves the way for the potential of a wider strategic alliance between Asos and Nordstrom, according to a company release.

Nordstrom has been the exclusive distributer of Topshop and Topman in the U.S. since 2012 when the department store retailer became the first to bring the brand to the U.S. market.

Pete Nordstrom, president and chief brand officer at Nordstrom, said in a statement that this acquisition offers “the opportunity to work with them to reimagine the wholesale/retail partnership."

“Bringing the Asos brands, including Topshop and Topman, to our customers allows us to create newness and excitement for this dynamic customer segment," Nordstrom said.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Nordstrom (JWN) 1.4 $35.65 -1.0% N/A -16.82 Hold $34.50

We all knew that traditional healthcare services were disrupted in 2020. The patient-doctor relationship went virtual. In the early months of the pandemic, many people in need of elective surgeries simply did not have that option available to them. And even local pharmacies took on a new e-commerce role as curbside pickup or home delivery of prescription medication became the norm.Not surprisingly healthcare stocks were battered last year. Overall, the sector was down 11%, far below the S&P 500 Index that climbed over 15%.However, the market is always forward-looking with a particular eye towards innovation. The healthcare sector has many companies that are developing innovative approaches in areas such as gene editing. And other companies are in late-stage trials for drugs that can deliver breakthrough results for conditions that continue to plague our world.That’s the focus of this presentation. We’ve identified 7 healthcare stocks that are delivering innovative ideas that will help deliver better patient outcomes. And in some cases will revolutionize medicine altogether. These are also the stocks that analysts have their eye on.