Norfolk Southern's Q2 profit doubles as volume returns





OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern's second-quarter profit more than doubled as the number of shipments the railroad hauled rebounded 25% from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago.

The railroad said it earned $819 million, or $3.28 per share. That is up from $392 million, or $1.53 per share, a year ago.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Norfolk Southern to report earnings per share of $2.95.

A year ago, the number of shipments the railroad delivered fell 26% as the restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus slowed the economy to a crawl. This year, shipments were up in every category as business continued to recover. The biggest jump came in automotive shipments where the number of carloads the railroad delivered more than doubled over last year when many auto plants were shut down.

Norfolk Southern's revenue surged 34% to $2.799 billion in the quarter. That also topped the $2.75 billion that analysts predicted.

The railroad boosted its outlook for the year. Norfolk Southern said Wednesday that it now expects revenue to grow 12% this year as shipments continue to recover, up from its previous forecast for a 9% increase.

“We expect our current economic momentum to continue," the railroad’s Chief Marketing Officer Alan Shaw said. "The overall econmy continues to surprise to the upside.”

Citi Research analyst Christian Wetherbee said Norfolk Southern’s results were good and continued a string of strong reports from U.S. railroads, which all benefitted from the rebound in shipments. He said it appears that railroads will be able to increase prices enough to offset inflation.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company is one of the nation’s largest railroads, and it operates about 19,500 miles of track in 22 Eastern states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Once again it appears that the death of brick and mortar retail appears to be exaggerated. First-quarter earnings are showing that many retailers that rely on in-person traffic for a considerable chunk of their business are seeing a rebound in sales. And many are planning to open stores in 2021.This isn’t to say that e-commerce is going away. In fact, a common feature for many of these stocks is that they either developed or enhanced their digital footprint during the pandemic.This special presentation focuses on retailers that are planning to add to their brick-and-mortar footprint in 2021. And some are planning to do so by a substantial margin. Once again, this doesn’t signal a transformative shift in the overall trend, but it does mean that for the foreseeable future, brick and mortar will have some relevance.