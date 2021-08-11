NortonLifeLock, Wendy's rise; WW International, Perrigo fall

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

NortonLifeLock Inc., up $2.10 to $26.25.

The security software maker is buying Avast for up to $8.6 billion.

fuboTV Inc., up $3.18 to $31.82

The streaming sports television service raised its revenue forecast for the year.

WW International Inc., down $7.93 to $24.36.

The weight-loss program operator's second-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Perrigo Co., down $6.18 to $42.99.

The drug company reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

McAfee Corp., up $2.82 to $31.26.

The software company reported strong second-quarter results.

Wendy’s Co., up 82 cents to $22.85.

The hamburger chain raised its profit forecast for the year and increased its dividend.

Bank of America Corp., up 52 cents to $41.95.

Bank stocks rose as bond yields edged higher, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Pfizer Inc., down $1.88 to $46.31.

European regulators are reportedly looking into newly observed potential side-effects from COVID-19 vaccines.

