×
S&P 500   4,017.82
DOW   32,272.79
QQQ   299.40
Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) 
Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st in 11 years
S&P 500   4,017.82
DOW   32,272.79
QQQ   299.40
Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) 
Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st in 11 years
S&P 500   4,017.82
DOW   32,272.79
QQQ   299.40
Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) 
Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st in 11 years
S&P 500   4,017.82
DOW   32,272.79
QQQ   299.40
Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) 
Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st in 11 years

Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund

Friday, June 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — NATO-member Norway has terminated its two-decade-old contract for 14 NH90 maritime helicopters, citing delays, errors and time-consuming maintenance. It will return the helicopters and wants a full refund of the nearly 5 billion kroner ($525 million) it has paid, the defense minister said Friday.

“Regrettably we have reached the conclusion that no matter how many hours our technicians work, and how many parts we order, it will never make the NH90 capable of meeting the requirements of the Norwegian Armed Forces,” said Bjørn Arild Gram, calling it it “a serious decision.”

The helicopter was developed in the mid-1990s by NHIndustries, a partnership between three European companies based in Aix-en-Provence, France. It is used by numerous countries.

Norway ordered 14 helicopters for coast guard and anti-submarine warfare duties in 2001, the Armed Forces said. They were originally slated for delivery by the end of 2008. As of today, only eight have been delivered in a fully operational configuration.

“The fleet is currently required to provide 3,900 flight hours annually but in recent years it has averaged only about 700 hours,” the Armed Forces said.

In February, Norway’s Defense Ministry requested that a comprehensive review of the country's maritime helicopter capabilities was conducted. The review concluded that even with significant additional financial investments, it would not be possible to bring the performance and availability of the NH90 to a level that would meet Norwegian requirements.

The Norwegian Defense Material Agency has informed the manufacturer of the NH90 that it has terminated the contract in its entirety, and that it will be seeking full restitution of all funds and assets received by both parties. Norway will return the helicopters along with any spares and equipment received.

NHIndustries in a statement said it was "extremely disappointed by the decision taken by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense and refutes the allegations being made against the NH90 as well as against the company.”


It added that it had not been given the possibility to discuss its latest proposals and that it considers the Norwegian termination of the contract at “legally groundless.”

The Norwegian Defense Ministry said it will shortly begin the process of identifying an alternative maritime helicopter.


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.