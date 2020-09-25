Novavax, Endo rise; Cavco, Occidental Petroleum fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
Novavax Inc., up $11.12 to $113.56.
The biotechnology company started a key study in the United Kingdom for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
Colony Capital Inc., up 29 cents to $2.63.
The real estate investment firm is selling some of its hotel assets to Highgate.
AAR Corp., up $1.72 to $19.55.
The airplane maintenance company reported a surprising fiscal first-quarter profit.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 42 cents to $10.22.
Oil producers and other energy stocks have trailed the rest of the market in September.
Endo International PLC, up 26 cents to $3.28.
The pharmaceutical company signed a manufacturing deal with Novavax for that company's potential COVID-19 vaccine.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., up 60 cents to $19.03.
The defense contractor was awarded a $950 million contract from the U.S. Air Force.
Fluor Corp., up 24 cents to $9.59.
The engineering and construction company withdrew its financial forecasts for the year and is broadening its strategic review.
Cavco Industries Inc., down $2.30 to $174.20.
The homebuilder started settlement negotiations with the Securities and Exchange Commission over a securities trading matter.
