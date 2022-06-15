Nucor, Hertz Global rise; Methode, iQIYI fall

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Boston Scientific Corp., up 79 cents to $36.03.

The medical device maker is buying a majority stake in Korea-based M.I.Tech.

Monster Beverage Corp., down 19 cents to $87.87.

The energy drink maker announced a $500 million stock buyback program.

Nucor Corp., up $2.74 to $116.46.

The steel maker gave investors an encouraging financial update as demand remains strong.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up 87 cents to $18.11.

The car rental company approved a new $2 billion stock buyback plan.

Zendesk Inc., up $3.18 to $60.19.

The customer-service software maker is reportedly in settlement talks with activist investor Jana Partners.

Methode Electronics Inc., down $2.84 to $39.57.

The engineering company gave investors a disappointing financial update as it faces supply chain problems and higher costs.

IQIYI Inc., down 11 cents to $4.56.

Baidu is reportedly considering selling its stake in the Chinese video streaming platform.

Valero Energy Corp., down $5.45 to $128.30.

President Joe Biden is calling on oil refiners to lift production while criticizing their profits as Americans struggle with higher gasoline prices.

