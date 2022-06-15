×
S&P 500   3,789.99 (+1.46%)
DOW   30,668.53 (+1.00%)
QQQ   282.80 (+2.50%)
AAPL   135.43 (+2.01%)
MSFT   251.76 (+2.97%)
META   169.35 (+3.43%)
GOOGL   2,195.29 (+2.86%)
AMZN   107.67 (+5.24%)
TSLA   699.00 (+5.48%)
NVDA   165.27 (+4.36%)
NIO   20.11 (+7.77%)
BABA   108.03 (+2.66%)
AMD   89.30 (+2.66%)
MU   59.12 (+0.72%)
CGC   3.52 (+5.71%)
T   19.44 (-0.05%)
GE   69.10 (+1.54%)
F   12.27 (+0.57%)
DIS   95.88 (+1.76%)
AMC   12.77 (+7.13%)
PFE   48.51 (+1.23%)
PYPL   75.83 (+4.65%)
NFLX   180.11 (+7.50%)
Nucor, Hertz Global rise; Methode, iQIYI fall

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Boston Scientific Corp., up 79 cents to $36.03.

The medical device maker is buying a majority stake in Korea-based M.I.Tech.

Monster Beverage Corp., down 19 cents to $87.87.

The energy drink maker announced a $500 million stock buyback program.

Nucor Corp., up $2.74 to $116.46.

The steel maker gave investors an encouraging financial update as demand remains strong.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up 87 cents to $18.11.

The car rental company approved a new $2 billion stock buyback plan.

Zendesk Inc., up $3.18 to $60.19.

The customer-service software maker is reportedly in settlement talks with activist investor Jana Partners.

Methode Electronics Inc., down $2.84 to $39.57.

The engineering company gave investors a disappointing financial update as it faces supply chain problems and higher costs.

IQIYI Inc., down 11 cents to $4.56.

Baidu is reportedly considering selling its stake in the Chinese video streaming platform.

Valero Energy Corp., down $5.45 to $128.30.

President Joe Biden is calling on oil refiners to lift production while criticizing their profits as Americans struggle with higher gasoline prices.

