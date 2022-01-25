Nvidia, General Electric fall; IBM, American Express rise

S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   341.75 (-3.27%)
AAPL   158.11 (-2.17%)
MSFT   278.00 (-6.20%)
FB   298.13 (-3.43%)
GOOGL   2,514.02 (-3.90%)
AMZN   2,757.61 (-4.61%)
TSLA   907.27 (-2.44%)
NVDA   219.09 (-6.26%)
BABA   119.05 (-1.10%)
NIO   23.56 (-5.27%)
AMD   109.72 (-5.84%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.70 (-2.71%)
GE   90.99 (-6.11%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.84 (-2.70%)
DIS   136.02 (-1.05%)
AMC   15.92 (-4.33%)
PFE   52.39 (+1.65%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   203.99 (-0.10%)
S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   341.75 (-3.27%)
AAPL   158.11 (-2.17%)
MSFT   278.00 (-6.20%)
FB   298.13 (-3.43%)
GOOGL   2,514.02 (-3.90%)
AMZN   2,757.61 (-4.61%)
TSLA   907.27 (-2.44%)
NVDA   219.09 (-6.26%)
BABA   119.05 (-1.10%)
NIO   23.56 (-5.27%)
AMD   109.72 (-5.84%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.70 (-2.71%)
GE   90.99 (-6.11%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.84 (-2.70%)
DIS   136.02 (-1.05%)
AMC   15.92 (-4.33%)
PFE   52.39 (+1.65%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   203.99 (-0.10%)
S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   341.75 (-3.27%)
AAPL   158.11 (-2.17%)
MSFT   278.00 (-6.20%)
FB   298.13 (-3.43%)
GOOGL   2,514.02 (-3.90%)
AMZN   2,757.61 (-4.61%)
TSLA   907.27 (-2.44%)
NVDA   219.09 (-6.26%)
BABA   119.05 (-1.10%)
NIO   23.56 (-5.27%)
AMD   109.72 (-5.84%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.70 (-2.71%)
GE   90.99 (-6.11%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.84 (-2.70%)
DIS   136.02 (-1.05%)
AMC   15.92 (-4.33%)
PFE   52.39 (+1.65%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   203.99 (-0.10%)
S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   341.75 (-3.27%)
AAPL   158.11 (-2.17%)
MSFT   278.00 (-6.20%)
FB   298.13 (-3.43%)
GOOGL   2,514.02 (-3.90%)
AMZN   2,757.61 (-4.61%)
TSLA   907.27 (-2.44%)
NVDA   219.09 (-6.26%)
BABA   119.05 (-1.10%)
NIO   23.56 (-5.27%)
AMD   109.72 (-5.84%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.70 (-2.71%)
GE   90.99 (-6.11%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.84 (-2.70%)
DIS   136.02 (-1.05%)
AMC   15.92 (-4.33%)
PFE   52.39 (+1.65%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   203.99 (-0.10%)

Nvidia, General Electric fall; IBM, American Express rise

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Nvidia Corp., down $10.48 to $223.24.

The chipmaker may abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group.

Johnson & Johnson, up $4.66 to $167.63.

The world’s biggest health care products company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings forecast.

International Business Machines Corp., up $7.28 to $136.10.

The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

General Electric Co., down $5.80 to $91.11.

The aviation, health and energy conglomerate's revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

American Express Co., up $14.18 to$173.11.

The credit card company's fourth-quarter profit handily beat analysts' forecasts.

Bally’s Corp., up $6.62 to $35.85.

Standard General is offering to buy the hotel and casino operator.

SmileDirectClub Inc., up 49 cents to $2.48.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company announced plans to cut jobs and make operational changes.

Xerox Holdings Corp., down $1 to $19.98.

The maker of copiers reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue.

Should you invest $1,000 in American Express right now?

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Electric (GE)3.1$90.99-6.1%0.35%-174.98Buy$124.14
International Business Machines (IBM)2.9$136.17+5.7%4.82%25.74Hold$148.50
American Express (AXP)2.4$173.67+9.3%0.99%18.15Hold$184.40
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.