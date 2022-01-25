Nvidia, General Electric fall; IBM, American Express rise

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Nvidia Corp., down $10.48 to $223.24.

The chipmaker may abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group.

Johnson & Johnson, up $4.66 to $167.63.

The world’s biggest health care products company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings forecast.

International Business Machines Corp., up $7.28 to $136.10.

The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

General Electric Co., down $5.80 to $91.11.

The aviation, health and energy conglomerate's revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

American Express Co., up $14.18 to$173.11.

The credit card company's fourth-quarter profit handily beat analysts' forecasts.

Bally’s Corp., up $6.62 to $35.85.

Standard General is offering to buy the hotel and casino operator.

SmileDirectClub Inc., up 49 cents to $2.48.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company announced plans to cut jobs and make operational changes.

Xerox Holdings Corp., down $1 to $19.98.

The maker of copiers reported disappointing fourth-quarter revenue.

Before you consider American Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Express wasn't on the list.

While American Express currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article