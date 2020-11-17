NYC-area nuclear plant sale for decommissioning is approved

BUCHANAN, N.Y. (AP) — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s staff have approved the sale of the Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City to a New Jersey company for dismantling, despite petitions from state and local officials to hold public hearings before taking action.
The five-member NRC said Monday that it expects to issue an order next Monday allowing the plant’s owner, Entergy Corp., to transfer its license to Holtec Decommissioning International, which plans to demolish the plant by the end of 2033 at a projected cost of $2.3 billion.
The staff also approved Holtec's request to use part of a $2.1 billion trust fund set aside for decommissioning to manage spent nuclear fuel stored in dozens of steel-and-concrete canisters that will remain on the site. New York Attorney General Letitia James has called the Holtec deal “very risky,” questioning Holtec's financing and experience.
The Unit 2 reactor at the plant along the Hudson River was shut down permanently in April. The last operating reactor will shut down in April 2021 under a deal reached in January 2017 between Entergy, the state of New York and the environmental group Riverkeeper.
Holtec, which has already received NRC approval to purchase the Oyster Creek and Pilgrim nuclear power plants in New Jersey and Massachusetts, has said it has the financial and technical qualifications to complete each decommissioning.
In a letter to the NRC on Monday, Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and regional members of Congress said it was “deeply troubling” that the commission's staff was issuing a decision on the license transfer without providing a timeline for numerous public hearing requests.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
8 Stocks That Robinhood Investors Got Right
The online investing app Robinhood has been a clear pandemic winner. As more Americans were forced to work from home, many made the decision to begin testing their investing skills by trading stocks. Robinhood appeals to millennial and/or novice investors for several reasons. First, the app makes it fun. You might say it “gamefies” stock trading. With commission-free trades, investors have an incentive to trade frequently. And many users of the app do just that.
The second reason is that it allows investors to buy partial (or fractional) shares. Although Robinhood is often associated with penny stocks, the app lets investors buy shares of “pricey” stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) without having to pay for a full share right away.
And data shows that Robinhood investors have a healthier risk appetite than other investors. And that appetite has increased since the start of the pandemic. This lines up to the time when investors had more time on their hands.
With that said, many Robinhood investors have been, quite frankly, using the app to engage in a legal form of gambling. I say this because trying to dive quickly in and out of the market in an attempt to capture a profit may work. But historically, it’s a path to ruin.
However there are two sides to every story. And the same is true of Robinhood investors. There are many examples of where these investors have gotten it right. In this presentation, we’ll show you eight examples of stocks that the market and Robinhood investors have gotten exactly right.
View the "8 Stocks That Robinhood Investors Got Right".