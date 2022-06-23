Oil industry says Granholm meeting sends 'positive signal'

×
S&P 500   3,784.54 (+0.66%)
DOW   30,580.33 (+0.32%)
QQQ   283.77 (+1.10%)
AAPL   137.81 (+1.82%)
MSFT   258.05 (+1.94%)
META   158.14 (+1.47%)
GOOGL   2,231.97 (+0.10%)
AMZN   112.05 (+2.85%)
TSLA   700.98 (-1.03%)
NVDA   160.83 (-1.69%)
NIO   22.84 (+1.29%)
BABA   110.67 (+5.25%)
AMD   81.84 (-2.28%)
MU   55.91 (-0.76%)
CGC   3.51 (+5.09%)
T   20.58 (+1.28%)
GE   63.80 (-1.15%)
F   11.45 (-0.26%)
DIS   93.60 (+0.11%)
AMC   11.66 (-7.46%)
PFE   49.83 (+1.55%)
PYPL   73.33 (+0.49%)
NFLX   179.90 (+0.56%)
S&P 500   3,784.54 (+0.66%)
DOW   30,580.33 (+0.32%)
QQQ   283.77 (+1.10%)
AAPL   137.81 (+1.82%)
MSFT   258.05 (+1.94%)
META   158.14 (+1.47%)
GOOGL   2,231.97 (+0.10%)
AMZN   112.05 (+2.85%)
TSLA   700.98 (-1.03%)
NVDA   160.83 (-1.69%)
NIO   22.84 (+1.29%)
BABA   110.67 (+5.25%)
AMD   81.84 (-2.28%)
MU   55.91 (-0.76%)
CGC   3.51 (+5.09%)
T   20.58 (+1.28%)
GE   63.80 (-1.15%)
F   11.45 (-0.26%)
DIS   93.60 (+0.11%)
AMC   11.66 (-7.46%)
PFE   49.83 (+1.55%)
PYPL   73.33 (+0.49%)
NFLX   179.90 (+0.56%)
S&P 500   3,784.54 (+0.66%)
DOW   30,580.33 (+0.32%)
QQQ   283.77 (+1.10%)
AAPL   137.81 (+1.82%)
MSFT   258.05 (+1.94%)
META   158.14 (+1.47%)
GOOGL   2,231.97 (+0.10%)
AMZN   112.05 (+2.85%)
TSLA   700.98 (-1.03%)
NVDA   160.83 (-1.69%)
NIO   22.84 (+1.29%)
BABA   110.67 (+5.25%)
AMD   81.84 (-2.28%)
MU   55.91 (-0.76%)
CGC   3.51 (+5.09%)
T   20.58 (+1.28%)
GE   63.80 (-1.15%)
F   11.45 (-0.26%)
DIS   93.60 (+0.11%)
AMC   11.66 (-7.46%)
PFE   49.83 (+1.55%)
PYPL   73.33 (+0.49%)
NFLX   179.90 (+0.56%)
S&P 500   3,784.54 (+0.66%)
DOW   30,580.33 (+0.32%)
QQQ   283.77 (+1.10%)
AAPL   137.81 (+1.82%)
MSFT   258.05 (+1.94%)
META   158.14 (+1.47%)
GOOGL   2,231.97 (+0.10%)
AMZN   112.05 (+2.85%)
TSLA   700.98 (-1.03%)
NVDA   160.83 (-1.69%)
NIO   22.84 (+1.29%)
BABA   110.67 (+5.25%)
AMD   81.84 (-2.28%)
MU   55.91 (-0.76%)
CGC   3.51 (+5.09%)
T   20.58 (+1.28%)
GE   63.80 (-1.15%)
F   11.45 (-0.26%)
DIS   93.60 (+0.11%)
AMC   11.66 (-7.46%)
PFE   49.83 (+1.55%)
PYPL   73.33 (+0.49%)
NFLX   179.90 (+0.56%)

Oil industry says Granholm meeting sends 'positive signal'

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | Matthew Daly, Associated Press


Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A meeting with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to lower gas prices and boost domestic oil supplies was constructive, but did not produce a major breakthrough, groups representing the oil industry and refiners said Thursday.

The meeting with Granholm and other top officials came as President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend federal taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel as a way to relieve high gas prices that have frustrated drivers and spurred inflation.

The Democratic president also called on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief, and he delivered a public critique of the energy industry for prioritizing profits over production.

“It doesn’t reduce all the pain but it will be a big help,” Biden said Wednesday, referring to the national average of $5 per gallon for gas. Biden said he was doing his part and now wants Congress, states and industry to do their parts as well.

In a joint statement, the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers said Thursday that challenges facing their industry are complex, from Russia’s war in Ukraine to “market imbalances” leftover from COVID-19 shutdowns that led to reduced demand and production.

The meeting with Granholm “should send a positive signal to the market that the U.S. is committed to long-term investment in a strong U.S. refining industry and aligning policies to reflect that commitment,'' the groups said. “Our industry will continue to seek opportunities to work with policymakers to unlock American energy, fuel economic recovery and strengthen our national security.''

The meeting included executives from Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Marathon and Phillips 66.

The conciliatory tone was in contrast to a letter sent this week by Chevron CEO Michael Wirth, who told Biden that the administration “has largely sought to criticize, and at times vilify, our industry.”


Biden responded that Wirth is “mildly sensitive,'' adding: “I didn’t know they’d get their feelings hurt that quickly.”

Biden in recent weeks has criticized oil producers and refiners for maximizing profits and making “more money than God,” rather than increasing production in response to higher prices as the economy recovers from the pandemic and feels the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He called Wednesday for a three-month suspension of the 18.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax on gas and the 24.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax on diesel fuel. If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save just under $3 for a 15-gallon fill-up of gas.

Biden’s push faces uphill odds in Congress, where lawmakers in both parties expressed skepticism and outright opposition. Many economists also are wary of a gas tax holiday.

High gas prices pose a fundamental threat to Biden’s electoral and policy ambitions. They’ve caused confidence in the economy to slump to lows that bode poorly for defending Democratic control of the House and the Senate in November.

Biden’s past efforts to cut gas prices — including the release of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and greater ethanol blending this summer — have not delivered savings at the pump, a risk that carries over to the idea of a gas tax holiday.

The president can do remarkably little to fix prices that are set by global markets, profit-driven companies, consumer demand and aftershocks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the embargoes that followed. The underlying problem is a shortage of oil and refineries that produce gas, a challenge a tax holiday cannot necessarily fix.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Phillips 66 (PSX)
2.9277 of 5 stars		$83.71-7.5%4.64%14.58Moderate Buy$105.92
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Phillips 66 right now?

Before you consider Phillips 66, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phillips 66 wasn't on the list.

While Phillips 66 currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.