S&P 500   3,959.90 (+0.59%)
DOW   31,874.84 (+0.15%)
QQQ   302.68 (+1.47%)
AAPL   152.85 (+1.23%)
MSFT   261.65 (+0.82%)
META   182.39 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   113.59 (-0.19%)
AMZN   122.40 (+3.54%)
TSLA   760.00 (+3.18%)
NVDA   177.48 (+4.45%)
NIO   20.28 (+0.40%)
BABA   103.96 (-0.75%)
AMD   89.14 (+3.80%)
MU   63.29 (+1.43%)
CGC   3.04 (+16.48%)
T   20.58 (-1.06%)
GE   67.89 (+1.72%)
F   12.82 (+1.83%)
DIS   103.16 (+3.56%)
AMC   17.53 (+7.15%)
PFE   50.82 (-1.07%)
PYPL   80.24 (+3.22%)
NFLX   216.36 (+7.31%)
Omnicom, Netflix rise; Baker Hughes, Toll Brothers fall

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Netflix Inc., up $14.81 to $216.44.

The streaming video pioneer reported fewer lost subscribers than analysts expected.

Baker Hughes Co., down $2.33 to $25.89.

The oilfield services company blamed weak quarterly results on component shortages, inflation and the suspension of its Russia operations.

Workhorse Group Inc., up 50 cents to $3.63.

The U.S. Postal Service plans to increase its purchases of electric vehicles such as those made by the Cincinnati-based manufacturer.

Toll Brothers Inc., down 82 cents to $47.83.

The National Association of Realtors reported that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fifth consecutive month in June.

Nasdaq Inc., up $9.72 to $169.04.

The parent of the Nasdaq Stock Market delivered stronger profit and revenue than Wall Street expected.

Comerica Inc., up $1.21 to $79.13.

The Dallas-based financial services company reported stronger-than-expected results.

Las Vegas Sands Inc., up $1.55 to $37.08.

Published reports said China will allow casinos in the gambling hub of Macao to reopen.

Omnicom Inc., up $2.65 to $70.06.

The advertising and marketing conglomerate reported quarterly results that easily beat analysts forecasts.

Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

