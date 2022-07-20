Omnicom, Netflix rise; Baker Hughes, Toll Brothers fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Netflix Inc., up $14.81 to $216.44.

The streaming video pioneer reported fewer lost subscribers than analysts expected.

Baker Hughes Co., down $2.33 to $25.89.

The oilfield services company blamed weak quarterly results on component shortages, inflation and the suspension of its Russia operations.

Workhorse Group Inc., up 50 cents to $3.63.

The U.S. Postal Service plans to increase its purchases of electric vehicles such as those made by the Cincinnati-based manufacturer.

Toll Brothers Inc., down 82 cents to $47.83.

The National Association of Realtors reported that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fifth consecutive month in June.

Nasdaq Inc., up $9.72 to $169.04.

The parent of the Nasdaq Stock Market delivered stronger profit and revenue than Wall Street expected.

Comerica Inc., up $1.21 to $79.13.

The Dallas-based financial services company reported stronger-than-expected results.

Las Vegas Sands Inc., up $1.55 to $37.08.

Published reports said China will allow casinos in the gambling hub of Macao to reopen.

Omnicom Inc., up $2.65 to $70.06.

The advertising and marketing conglomerate reported quarterly results that easily beat analysts forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Before you consider Toll Brothers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Toll Brothers wasn't on the list.

While Toll Brothers currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here