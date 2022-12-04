S&P 500   4,071.70
DOW   34,429.88
QQQ   292.55
Estonia to buy US rocket artillery system in $200M deal
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Ukraine urges tougher Western squeeze on Russian oil prices
UK arrests wealthy Russian as police target Putin enablers
Moldova signs new energy deal that could ease blackout risk
Tennessee roads plan mulls toll lanes, electric car fee hike
OPEC doesn't change its targets for oil production amid uncertainty over new Western price cap on Russian oil

Sun., December 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

VIENNA (AP) — OPEC doesn't change its targets for oil production amid uncertainty over new Western price cap on Russian oil.

7 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

