S&P 500   4,410.13 (+0.28%)
DOW   34,364.50 (+0.29%)
QQQ   353.30 (+0.46%)
AAPL   161.62 (-0.49%)
MSFT   296.37 (+0.11%)
FB   308.71 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,616.08 (+0.35%)
AMZN   2,890.88 (+1.33%)
TSLA   930.00 (-1.47%)
NVDA   233.72 (+-0.01%)
BABA   120.37 (-2.32%)
NIO   24.87 (-9.07%)
AMD   116.53 (-1.92%)
CGC   7.40 (+1.51%)
MU   82.95 (+1.24%)
GE   96.91 (+0.63%)
T   26.34 (-1.01%)
F   20.39 (-1.26%)
DIS   137.46 (+0.06%)
AMC   16.64 (-7.40%)
PFE   51.54 (-2.37%)
ACB   4.32 (-3.14%)
BA   204.20 (-0.60%)
Opko, Freeport-McMoRan fall; Kohl's, Unilever rise

Monday, January 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Kohl's Corp., up $16.87 to $63.71.

The department store chain said it's received buyout offers after reports of interest from Sycamore Partners and a group backed by Starboard Value.

Unilever Plc., up $4.23 to $53.54.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has reportedly built a stake in the the maker of Dove soap and other consumer goods.

Adtalem Global Education Inc., up $3.81 to $31.71.

The for-profit education company is selling its financial services segment to Wendell Group.

Vodafone Group Plc., up $1.07 to $16.90.

The telecommunications company is reportedly considering several deals.

Opko Health Inc., down $1.01 to $3.23

U.S. regulators rejected Somatrogon for pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $2.65 to $29.71

Activist investor Blackwells Capital wants the exercise equipment maker to remove CEO John Foley and consider selling the company.

ConocoPhillips, up 30 cents to $83.02.

Energy stocks had a mixed reaction as crude oil prices fell.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., down $1.03 to $39.96.

The mining company slipped along with falling copper prices.

