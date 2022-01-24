Opko, Freeport-McMoRan fall; Kohl's, Unilever rise

Monday, January 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Kohl's Corp., up $16.87 to $63.71.

The department store chain said it's received buyout offers after reports of interest from Sycamore Partners and a group backed by Starboard Value.

Unilever Plc., up $4.23 to $53.54.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has reportedly built a stake in the the maker of Dove soap and other consumer goods.

Adtalem Global Education Inc., up $3.81 to $31.71.

The for-profit education company is selling its financial services segment to Wendell Group.

Vodafone Group Plc., up $1.07 to $16.90.

The telecommunications company is reportedly considering several deals.

Opko Health Inc., down $1.01 to $3.23

U.S. regulators rejected Somatrogon for pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Peloton Interactive Inc., up $2.65 to $29.71

Activist investor Blackwells Capital wants the exercise equipment maker to remove CEO John Foley and consider selling the company.

ConocoPhillips, up 30 cents to $83.02.

Energy stocks had a mixed reaction as crude oil prices fell.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., down $1.03 to $39.96.

The mining company slipped along with falling copper prices.

