S&P 500   3,447.78 (+0.12%)
DOW   28,237.83 (-0.04%)
AAPL   505.03 (+1.15%)
GOOGL   1,607.32 (+0.09%)
NVDA   512.20 (+0.43%)
TSLA   2,062.75 (+1.95%)
BABA   289.50 (+1.22%)
CGC   16.80 (+0.12%)
GE   6.64 (+0.76%)
AMD   87.00 (+0.75%)
T   29.87 (-0.10%)
F   6.95 (+0.14%)
ACB   9.46 (-0.32%)
DIS   129.85 (+0.05%)
BAC   26.00 (+1.21%)
Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods rose a surprisingly strong 11.2% in July

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods rose a surprisingly strong 11.2% in July.

7 Stocks to Own For the Next Decade

According to Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) analysts, investors who are looking for growth as the economy begins to recover need to be in stocks. In fact, many investors are breathing a sigh of relief for not panicking when the market sold off in February and March.

But while a Black Swan event like the Covid-19 pandemic can teach investors short-term lessons, the trick to buy-and-hold investing is identifying companies that give you the confidence to invest for not just 10 weeks, but 10 years.

For many investors this means identifying key trends. Prior to the pandemic, trends were emerging. Those trends, such as e-commerce, financial technology, digital healthcare, are quickly becoming part of our “new normal.” Think about it. Cash is now literally “dirty money”. E-commerce is not just convenient, it’s essential. And we’ve figured out that the patient-doctor relationship can take place via videochat.

And all of this feeds into other trends, which includes the idea that our smartphones are only going to become more powerful, and more important. But the next 10 years are not destined to be the decade of stealth small-caps. Many of the companies that are well positioned for the next decade will be familiar to most investors.

Here are 7 companies that are going to become increasingly relevant over the next decade. When you buy them now, you’ll be thanking yourself when the calendar turns to 2030.

View the "7 Stocks to Own For the Next Decade".

