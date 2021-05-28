Paycom Software's Richison, AMD's Su among highest paid CEOs

This photo combination shows from left, Activision Blizzard CEO Robert Kotick, Lisa Su, president and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, Regeneron CEO Dr. Leonard Schleifer. Pay packages rose yet again in 2020 for the CEOs of the biggest U.S. companies, even though the pandemic sent the economy to its worst quarter on record and slashed corporate profits around the world. (AP Photo/FILE)
Here are the highest paid male and female CEOs in the S&P 500 index for 2020, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
The AP’s compensation study covered 342 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria.
Pay for chief executives rose to a median of $12.7 million last year, including salary, stock and other compensation. Median means half the CEOs in the survey made more, and half made less.
Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock or option grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.
Top Male CEOs:
1. Chad Richison
Paycom Software
$211.1 million
Change from last year: 899%
His pay vs typical company worker: 2,963 times, up from 328
Overall ranking: No. 1
2. Robert Kotick
Activision Blizzard
$154.6 million.
Change from last year: 413%
His pay vs typical company worker: 1,560 times, up from 319
Overall ranking: 2
3. Leonard S. Schleifer
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
$135.4 million.
Change from last year: 531%
His pay vs typical company worker: 933 times, up from 154
Overall ranking: 3
4. Larry Culp
General Electric
$72.7 million.
Change from last year: 208%
His pay vs typical company worker: 1,357 times, up from 486
Overall ranking: No. 4
5. Shantanu Narayen
Adobe
$45.9 million.
Change from last year: 17%
His pay vs typical company worker: 298 times, up from 266
Overall ranking: No. 5
Top female CEOs:
1. Lisa T. Su
Advanced Micro Devices
$27.1 million.
Change from last year: -54%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 228 times, down from 604
Overall ranking: No. 15
2. Mary T. Barra
General Motors
$23.2 million.
Change from last year: 9%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 201 times, down from 203
Overall ranking: No. 27
3. Kathy J. Warden
Northrop Grumman
$19.7 million.
Change from last year: 0%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 205 times, up from 177
Overall ranking: No. 53
4. Phebe N. Novakovic
General Dynamics
$18.9 million.
Change from last year: 6%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 174 times, up from 157
Overall ranking: No. 60
5. Gail K. Boudreaux
Anthem
$17.1 million.
Change from last year: 11%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 278 times, up from 247
Overall ranking: No. 81
