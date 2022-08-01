S&P 500   4,118.63 (-0.28%)
PerkinElmer, Boeing rise; Royal Caribbean, Aerojet fall

Mon., August 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

PerkinElmer Inc., up $7.70 to $160.87.

The maker of scientific instruments raised its profit forecast for the year.

Boeing Co., up $9.76 to $169.07.

The airplane maker cleared a key hurdle with federal regulators and could soon resume deliveries of its large 787 airliner.

Valvoline Inc., down 87 cents to $31.35.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker is selling its global products business to Saudi Aramco in a $2.65 billion deal.

Builders FirstSource Inc., up $5.34 to $73.34.

The construction supply company handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings forecasts.

EVO Payments Inc., up $6.37 to $33.71.

Global Payments is buying the payment technology company for about $4 billion.

Celsius Holdings Inc., up $9.91 to $98.87.

The energy drink maker announced a long-term distribution and investment deal with PepsiCo.

Royal Caribbean Group, down $2.92 to $35.79.

The cruise line announced a private offering of up to $900 million in senior convertible notes.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., down $3.17 to $40.52.

The aerospace and defense company reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)
1.7234 of 5 stars		$40.51-7.3%N/A21.90Buy$44.00
EVO Payments (EVOP)
2.0906 of 5 stars		$33.74+23.4%N/A1,125.04Buy$28.50
Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
2.4021 of 5 stars		$35.48-8.3%N/A-2.02Moderate Buy$67.00
Boeing (BA)
2.222 of 5 stars		$169.09+6.1%N/A-18.89Moderate Buy$220.00
