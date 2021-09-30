QQQ   357.99 (-0.36%)
AAPL   141.50 (-0.93%)
MSFT   281.90 (-0.74%)
FB   339.39 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,673.00 (-0.52%)
TSLA   775.48 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,285.04 (-0.49%)
NVDA   207.23 (+1.00%)
BABA   148.05 (+0.32%)
NIO   35.54 (+1.17%)
CGC   13.86 (+0.73%)
GE   103.11 (-2.98%)
MU   70.98 (-0.92%)
AMD   102.90 (+2.54%)
T   27.05 (-1.28%)
F   14.19 (-0.77%)
ACB   6.92 (+2.67%)
DIS   169.37 (-1.92%)
PFE   43.01 (-1.19%)
BA   219.94 (-2.41%)
AMC   38.06 (+7.09%)
QQQ   357.99 (-0.36%)
AAPL   141.50 (-0.93%)
MSFT   281.90 (-0.74%)
FB   339.39 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,673.00 (-0.52%)
TSLA   775.48 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,285.04 (-0.49%)
NVDA   207.23 (+1.00%)
BABA   148.05 (+0.32%)
NIO   35.54 (+1.17%)
CGC   13.86 (+0.73%)
GE   103.11 (-2.98%)
MU   70.98 (-0.92%)
AMD   102.90 (+2.54%)
T   27.05 (-1.28%)
F   14.19 (-0.77%)
ACB   6.92 (+2.67%)
DIS   169.37 (-1.92%)
PFE   43.01 (-1.19%)
BA   219.94 (-2.41%)
AMC   38.06 (+7.09%)
QQQ   357.99 (-0.36%)
AAPL   141.50 (-0.93%)
MSFT   281.90 (-0.74%)
FB   339.39 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,673.00 (-0.52%)
TSLA   775.48 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,285.04 (-0.49%)
NVDA   207.23 (+1.00%)
BABA   148.05 (+0.32%)
NIO   35.54 (+1.17%)
CGC   13.86 (+0.73%)
GE   103.11 (-2.98%)
MU   70.98 (-0.92%)
AMD   102.90 (+2.54%)
T   27.05 (-1.28%)
F   14.19 (-0.77%)
ACB   6.92 (+2.67%)
DIS   169.37 (-1.92%)
PFE   43.01 (-1.19%)
BA   219.94 (-2.41%)
AMC   38.06 (+7.09%)
QQQ   357.99 (-0.36%)
AAPL   141.50 (-0.93%)
MSFT   281.90 (-0.74%)
FB   339.39 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   2,673.00 (-0.52%)
TSLA   775.48 (-0.75%)
AMZN   3,285.04 (-0.49%)
NVDA   207.23 (+1.00%)
BABA   148.05 (+0.32%)
NIO   35.54 (+1.17%)
CGC   13.86 (+0.73%)
GE   103.11 (-2.98%)
MU   70.98 (-0.92%)
AMD   102.90 (+2.54%)
T   27.05 (-1.28%)
F   14.19 (-0.77%)
ACB   6.92 (+2.67%)
DIS   169.37 (-1.92%)
PFE   43.01 (-1.19%)
BA   219.94 (-2.41%)
AMC   38.06 (+7.09%)

Perrigo, Virgin Galactic rise; CarMax, Devon Energy fall

Thursday, September 30, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Perrigo Co., up $3.83 to $47.33.

The drug company reached a settlement over a tax dispute with the Irish government.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $2.74 to $25.30.

The spaceflight company has been cleared to fly following a Federal Aviation Administration inquiry.

CarMax Inc., down $18.49 to $127.96.

The used car dealership chain's fiscal second-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Lordstown Motors Corp., up 62 cents to $7.98.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly near a deal to sell an Ohio factory to Foxconn.

Albemarle Corp., unchanged at $218.97.

The specialty chemicals company is buying Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials for $200 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $4.91 to $17.29.

The home goods retailer reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Paychex Inc., up $4.63 to $112.48.

The payroll processor and human-resources services provider reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Devon Energy Corp., down 24 cents to $35.51.

A broad market sell-off weighed down energy stocks.

Should you invest $1,000 in Paychex right now?

Before you consider Paychex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paychex wasn't on the list.

While Paychex currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Devon Energy (DVN)3.0$35.72-0.1%1.23%198.46Buy$30.99
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)2.2$17.27-22.2%N/A23.34Hold$27.57
Paychex (PAYX)2.3$112.45+4.3%2.35%36.99Hold$104.31
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.