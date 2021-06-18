Pilgrim's Pride, JPMorgan fall; Adobe, Smith & Wesson rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Adobe Inc., up $14.23 to $565.59.

The software maker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.

Pilgrim's Pride Corp., down 36 cents to $21.25.

The poultry producer is buying the meats and meals business of Kerry Consumer Foods for $952 million.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., up $3.43 to $23.35.

The firearm maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results and raised its quarterly dividend.

Codexis Inc., up $2.48 to $22.12.

The producer of custom industrial enzymes raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Sykes Enterprises Inc., up $12.28 to $53.45.

Sitel Group is buying the outsourcing services company for about $2.2 billion.

Fox Corp., up 34 cents to $35.78.

The owner of Fox News increased its stock buyback plan by $2 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., down $3.84 to $147.92.

Banks were weighed down by falling bond yields, which can crimp their ability to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Intel Corp., down $1.51 to $55.67.

Technology stocks slipped over heightened concerns about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates sooner than expected.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Codexis (CDXS) 1.5 $22.12 +12.6% N/A -53.95 Buy $26.60 FOX (FOXA) 1.8 $37.63 +1.3% 1.22% 11.20 Hold $37.67 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 2.2 $147.92 -2.5% 2.43% 11.75 Buy $150.61 Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) 1.4 $53.45 +29.8% N/A 31.63 Buy $50.00

