Pinterest, Citigroup rise; Innovative Industrial falls

Friday, July 15, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Pinterest Inc., up $2.84 to $20.40.

Activist investor Elliott Management reportedly took a big stake in the digital pinboard and shopping tool company.

Citigroup Inc., up $5.84 to $49.98.

The bank's second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $27.32 to $529.75.

The health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.

State Street Corp., up $5.83 to $65.67.

The financial services company reported strong second-quarter earnings.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., up $2.97 to $43.41.

The investment bank's second-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Harsco Corp., down 89 cents to $4.91.

The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based industrial services company warned investors that inflation will hurt its finances.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., down $15.56 to $95.70.

The cannabis industry real estate investor disclosed a tenant’s default on rent and property management fees totaling about $2.2 million.

Marathon Petroleum Corp., up $3.74 to $84.42.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
2.6145 of 5 stars		$95.70-14.0%7.31%19.81Buy$203.60
Citigroup (C)
3.2218 of 5 stars		$49.98+13.2%4.08%6.39Hold$65.48
Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
2.8465 of 5 stars		$84.42+4.6%2.75%5.01Moderate Buy$110.36
Bank of New York Mellon (BK)
2.6629 of 5 stars		$43.41+7.3%3.13%11.02Hold$52.25
State Street (STT)
3.4275 of 5 stars		$65.67+9.7%3.47%8.90Hold$84.21
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
2.9014 of 5 stars		$529.75+5.4%1.25%29.00Moderate Buy$560.43
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

