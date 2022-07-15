Pinterest, Citigroup rise; Innovative Industrial falls

Friday, July 15, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Pinterest Inc., up $2.84 to $20.40.

Activist investor Elliott Management reportedly took a big stake in the digital pinboard and shopping tool company.

Citigroup Inc., up $5.84 to $49.98.

The bank's second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., up $27.32 to $529.75.

The health insurer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong second-quarter financial results.

State Street Corp., up $5.83 to $65.67.

The financial services company reported strong second-quarter earnings.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., up $2.97 to $43.41.

The investment bank's second-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Harsco Corp., down 89 cents to $4.91.

The Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based industrial services company warned investors that inflation will hurt its finances.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc., down $15.56 to $95.70.

The cannabis industry real estate investor disclosed a tenant’s default on rent and property management fees totaling about $2.2 million.

Marathon Petroleum Corp., up $3.74 to $84.42.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

