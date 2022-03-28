QQQ   364.91 (+1.55%)
AAPL   175.60 (+0.50%)
MSFT   310.70 (+2.31%)
FB   223.59 (+0.80%)
GOOGL   2,829.11 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,379.81 (+2.56%)
TSLA   1,091.84 (+8.03%)
NVDA   282.19 (+1.90%)
BABA   115.09 (+1.86%)
NIO   21.21 (+6.53%)
AMD   120.24 (+0.48%)
CGC   7.94 (-8.63%)
MU   79.86 (+2.25%)
GE   92.00 (-2.15%)
T   23.87 (+0.13%)
F   16.67 (+1.21%)
DIS   138.72 (-0.30%)
AMC   29.33 (+44.91%)
PFE   53.28 (+0.95%)
PYPL   116.17 (+2.12%)
BA   188.16 (-0.42%)
Plantronics, STAAR Surgical rise; Barclays, Citigroup fall

Monday, March 28, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Plantronics Inc., up $13.79 to $39.99.

HP is buying the headset maker in a $3.3 billion deal.

Staar Surgical Co., up $7.76 to $80.71.

U.S. regulators approved the company's implantable lens product for nearsightedness.

Neenah Inc., up $1.99 to $40.20.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International is buying the paper producer.

Huntsman Corp., up $1.91 to $37.89.

The chemical company doubled its stock buyback program to $2 billion.

Barclays Plc., down 96 cents to $8.09.

The financial holding company warned investors of a loss due to its selling of more structured notes than it had registered for sale.

ConocoPhillips, down $4 to $103.50.

Energy stocks fell as oil prices slumped.

Hasbro Inc., down $1.05 to $83.83.

The maker of G.I. Joe and other toys reportedly rejected a settlement deal with Alta Fox over a potential proxy fight.

Citigroup Inc., down 82 cents to $55.92.

Bond yields fell and weighed down bank stocks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Huntsman (HUN)3.1$37.89+5.3%2.24%7.99Buy$48.40
Citigroup (C)3.8$55.92-1.4%3.65%5.55Hold$74.75
STAAR Surgical (STAA)2.3$80.71+10.6%N/A164.72Buy$115.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

