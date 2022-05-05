S&P 500   4,300.17
DOW   34,061.06
QQQ   329.60
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended 
Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation
EXPLAINER: What's the impact if Europe cuts off Russian oil?
Intuit to pay $141M settlement over 'free' TurboTax ads
Poland, Sweden host donors' conference to help Ukraine

Thursday, May 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland and Sweden are co-hosting an international donors' conference on Thursday in Warsaw to raise funds for humanitarian efforts to help war-torn Ukraine, where thousands have been killed, cities devastated and millions of people displaced by Russia's attack.

Poland's government says that Ukraine’s needs are huge — despite funds already donated — due to the large scale of damage from the war, and that millions of Ukrainians require urgent help.

The High-Level International Donors' Conference for Ukraine is jointly organized by the Polish and Swedish prime ministers in collaboration with the European Commission and European Council presidents.

The aims are to allow the international community to announce new pledges to meet the immediate humanitarian needs of Ukrainian society and to create a forum to discuss how to support Ukrainian society over the longer term.

The co-hosts are prime ministers Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland and Magdalena Andersson of Sweden.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to give a video address to the participants, who are gathering in Warsaw's National Stadium.

