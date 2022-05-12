Poland's controversial central bank chief secures 2nd term

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s controversial central bank chief narrowly won a second term Thursday after the country's governing coalition was able to muster enough votes in parliament for his re-election.

Lawmakers voted 234-223 to give Adam Glapinski a second six-year term. Nominated by President Andrzej Duda, Glapinski, 72, was the only candidate for the post.

Critics accuse Glapinski of ignoring early signs of approaching inflationary pressure last year and taking tardy action to address it, as well as of weakening the national currency, the zloty.

Glapinski was also criticized for keeping the bank's key interest rate at the low level of 0.1% for too long. Since October, it has been gradually increased to 5.25%.

In 2018, Glapinski was at the center of a scandal concerning the high salaries of two of his close assistants, which also cast a shadow on the ruling coalition of the Law and Justice party and its two small allies, that backs him.

Glapinski is a long-time political associate of Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Poland's most powerful politician.

Under Polish law, the central bank chief's role is independent of politics.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.