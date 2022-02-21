S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
World shares mixed as investors eye Ukraine, inflation
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
Asian shares mostly lower as investors eye Ukraine crisis
Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer
Investor pushes McDonald's to change the way it buys pork
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
World shares mixed as investors eye Ukraine, inflation
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
Asian shares mostly lower as investors eye Ukraine crisis
Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer
Investor pushes McDonald's to change the way it buys pork
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
World shares mixed as investors eye Ukraine, inflation
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
Asian shares mostly lower as investors eye Ukraine crisis
Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer
Investor pushes McDonald's to change the way it buys pork
S&P 500   4,348.87
DOW   34,079.18
QQQ   341.51
Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead
Rents reach 'insane' levels across US with no end in sight
World shares mixed as investors eye Ukraine, inflation
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
Asian shares mostly lower as investors eye Ukraine crisis
Australian electricity generator AGL rejects $5.8B offer
Investor pushes McDonald's to change the way it buys pork

Portugal's drought worsens, rainfall down to 7% of average

Monday, February 21, 2022 | The Associated Press


The ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, rise above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought, near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Portugal's winter drought is getting worse, with the national weather agency reporting Monday that 91% of the country is enduring "severe" or "extreme" drought conditions. (AP Photo/Sergio Azenha, File)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s winter drought is getting worse, with the national weather agency reporting Monday that 91% of the country is enduring “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions.

Average rainfall for Feb. 1-15 was just 7% of the average over a 30-year period, the IPMA said.

It added that no significant rainfall is expected for the rest of the month, while temperatures are forecast to remain above normal and the drought worsens.

The Portuguese government is already restricting the use of reservoirs for hydroelectric power production, in order to save water for public consumption, and farmers are asking for financial aid because of a lack of grass for their livestock.

Periods of droughts aren't unusual in Portugal, but the country has witnessed an increase in their frequency over the past 20-30 years, IPMA scientists say.

The most recent droughts were in 2005, 2012 and 2017.

Scientists estimate that Portugal will see a drop in average annual rainfall of 20% to 40% by the end of the century.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at http://apnews.com/hub/climate


7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.

But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.

Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.

In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.