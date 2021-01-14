Poshmark's shares soar in debut to public markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Poshmark soared in their debut trading in the public markets Thursday, a testament to the strength of the online marketplace for second-hand goods even during a pandemic.
The company, founded in 2011 by Manish Chandra, debuted on the Nasdaq Stock Market and is listed under the ticker “POSH.” Late Wednesday, the initial public offering of 6.6 million shares was priced at $42 a share, above an expected range of $35 to $39 a share.
The stock surged to $101.25, or 141% late Thursday morning.
Poshmark, based in Redwood City, California, is hitting the public markets as the coronavirus continues to batter traditional physical retailers, particularly those operating at malls. But many online second-hand sellers like Poshmark have thrived. Poshmark has benefitted from shoppers’ dramatic shift to online shopping and customers' focus on second-hand goods. Poshmark is also a social marketplace where users buy and sell directly with each other and interact, something that has resonated with many people who are in isolation.
Poshmark, which has 70 million total users, achieved profitability for the first time in the quarter ended June 30.
For the nine month period ended Sept. 30, revenue rose to $192.76 million, up 28% from $150.49 million in the year-ago period, according to its prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
7 Stocks It May Be Time To Take Profits On
Should you or shouldn’t you? Many investors are wondering if it’s time to take some profit. With so much uncertainty in the market, there can be a temptation to take your profits and run. That may or may not be a good strategy. It’s true there are some speculative stocks that are going up on nothing but faith, trust, and pixie dust. But there are other stocks that may still be good buys despite continuing to grow.
Since the sell-off caused by the novel coronavirus and subsequent locking down of large portions of the economy, the stock market has recovered nearly all of its losses. The Federal Reserve has done its part by pledging to keep interest rates low for as long as it takes. New housing starts are up. Unemployment is coming down. There seems to be a lot of fuel for market bulls.
Still, if you’ve been holding one of the stocks in this presentation, it may be time for you to take some of the profits you’ve made. Many of the stocks in this presentation are being downgraded by analysts. And that means that there is likely to be downward pressure on the stock price.
View the "7 Stocks It May Be Time To Take Profits On".