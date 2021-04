PPG, Alcoa rise; Bank of New York, Marathon Oil fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Alcoa Corp., up $2.79 to $35.63.

The aluminum maker handily beat analyst's first-quarter profit forecasts on stronger demand and pricing.

Matson Inc., up $1.12 to $69.60.

The shipping company gave investors an encouraging first-quarter financial update.

General Finance Corp., up $6.78 to $18.95.

United Rentals is buying the freight and storage container company.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., up $2.39 to $172.16.

The trucking company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.

TG Therapeutics Inc. down $1.05 to $44.78.

The drug developer's encouraging study results for a multiple sclerosis treatment failed to excite investors.

Marathon Oil Corp., down 31 cents to $10.53.

Oil prices edged lower and weighed down energy company stocks.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down $1.94 to $46.07.

Investors were disappointed with the investment bank's first-quarter financial results.

PPG Industries Inc., up $13.44 to $167.41.

The paint and coatings maker beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Alcoa (AA) 1.2 $35.63 +8.5% N/A -14.14 Buy $22.89 PPG Industries (PPG) 2.4 $167.41 +8.7% 1.29% 36.96 Buy $145.06 Arconic (ARNC) 2.0 $27.70 +0.9% N/A N/A Buy $34.00 The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) 2.2 $46.07 -4.0% 2.69% 10.10 Buy $49.40 Marathon Oil (MRO) 1.5 $10.53 -2.9% 1.14% -7.31 Hold $8.67 Matson (MATX) 1.9 $69.60 +1.6% 1.32% 24.51 Buy $61.67 General Finance (GFN) 1.1 $18.95 +55.7% N/A 315.83 Buy $9.00 TG Therapeutics (TGTX) 1.8 $44.78 -2.3% N/A -21.12 Buy $64.00

One of the many consequences of the novel coronavirus was the shutdown of live sports. For sports-minded individuals, one of the events that were missed the most was the NCAA Basketball Tournament affectionately known as March Madness.But in addition to missing the entertainment that sports provide, cities and states realized, if they didn’t already, that sports are an economic necessity.Live sports may also be a key to their post-pandemic future. But this goes beyond hotels and restaurants.Sports betting has become big business. Currently, 25 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting either by statute or by ballot initiative. That list is likely to grow. Many states face budget deficits and want to legalize sports betting for the revenue that it could receive.And this is about more than allowing gamblers to place bets via a sportsbook in a casino. The real driver for this is mobile sports betting. According to the American Gaming Association, over 47 million people are expected to place bets during the NCAA basketball tournament, with approximately one-third of those bets (17.8 million) being placed online.To help you take advantage of this still-emerging trend, we’ve put together this special presentation. Here we’ll highlight seven sports betting stocks that should generate significant revenue during March Madness and beyond.