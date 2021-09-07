PPG Industries, BioMarin fall; AMC, Callaway Golf rise

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

PPG Industries Inc. down $5.26 to $150.40.

The paint and coatings maker warned investors that supply chain problems and higher costs will hurt third-quarter sales.

Columbia Property Trust Inc., up $2.51 to $19.05.

Pacific Investment Management is buying the real estate investment trust.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up $3.81 to $47.83.

The movie theater chain said it made record admission revenue over the Labor Day weekend.

Callaway Golf Co., up $1.08 to $28.92.

The golf club maker raised its sales forecast for the year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., down $7.14 to $77.81.

U.S. regulators halted the drug developer's study of a potential genetic disease treatment to review safety concerns.

State Street Corp., down $3.46 to $89.43.

The financial services company is buying Brown Brothers Harriman's investor services business for $3.5 billion in cash.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC, up $1.43 to $6.37.

The cancer treatment developer is collaborating with Roche Group's Genentech.

Bank of America Corp., up 27 cents to $41.32.

Bank stocks gained ground on rising bond yields, which help them charge more lucrative interest on loans.

