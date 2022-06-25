×
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   294.61
Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
Airport chaos: European travel runs into pandemic cutbacks
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street toward rare winning week
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
EU leaders tackle inflation, energy shocks from Russia's war
Juul seeks to block FDA ban on its e-cigarettes in US
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   294.61
Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
Airport chaos: European travel runs into pandemic cutbacks
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street toward rare winning week
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
EU leaders tackle inflation, energy shocks from Russia's war
Juul seeks to block FDA ban on its e-cigarettes in US
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   294.61
Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
Airport chaos: European travel runs into pandemic cutbacks
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street toward rare winning week
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
EU leaders tackle inflation, energy shocks from Russia's war
Juul seeks to block FDA ban on its e-cigarettes in US
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   294.61
Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
Airport chaos: European travel runs into pandemic cutbacks
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street toward rare winning week
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
EU leaders tackle inflation, energy shocks from Russia's war
Juul seeks to block FDA ban on its e-cigarettes in US

Protests expected as G-7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

Saturday, June 25, 2022 | Daniel Niemann And Kirsten Grieshaber, Associated Press


Police officers stand guard on a bridge near a protest camp against the G7 Summit in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Friday, June 24, 2022. The G7 summit take place in castle 'Elmau' near Garmisch-Partenkirchen from June 26 until June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

MUNICH (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters are expected to gather in Munich on Saturday as the Group of Seven leading economic powers hold their annual gathering in the Bavarian Alps in Germany, which holds the G-7′s rotating presidency this year.

Police were expecting at least 20,000 protesters in the Bavarian city, the German news agency dpa reported. Fifteen groups critical of globalization, from Attac to the environmental organization WWF, will participate in the demonstrations. Their various demands include a phase-out of fossil fuels, the preservation of animal and plant diversity, social justice on the planet and a stepped-up fight against hunger.

On Saturday morning, members of the antipoverty organization Oxfam posed at a small Munich protest wearing oversized heads of the G-7 leaders demanding more global equality.

“We need concrete action to cope with multiple crises of our times,” Oxfam spokesman Tobias Hauschild told The Associated Press. “That means the G-7 have to act immediately. They have to fight hunger, inequality and poverty.”

The G-7 leaders — from the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — are expected to start arriving in Germany on Saturday afternoon and will tackle issues such as Russia’s war on Ukraine, climate change, energy and the looming food security crisis.

“ Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine is also having an impact here,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his video podcast on Saturday referring to rising prices for groceries, gas and energy.

The chancellor said the G-7 leaders would discuss the current situation triggered by the war "and at the same time ensure that we stop manmade climate change.”

The G-7 summit will take place in Bavaria’s Elmau from Sunday through Tuesday. After the meeting concludes, leaders of the 30 countries in the NATO alliance will then gather for their annual summit, which is being held Wednesday through Thursday in Madrid.


A total of around 18,000 police officers are deployed around the summit site and the protests.

___

Grieshaber reported from Berlin.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.