Qualcomm, Upwork rise; Hanesbrands, Incyte fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

Upwork Inc., up $8.81 to $29.03.

The online marketplace for freelancers reported a surprise third-quarter profit and gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Coupa Software Inc., up $35.35 to $311.48.

Walmart gave the software company a contract to upgrade its source-to-pay processes.

Hanesbrands Inc., down $3.04 to $13.33.

The underwear maker gave investors a weak financial forecast and warned of uncertainty around the virus pandemic.

Qualcomm Inc., up $16.44 to $145.41.

The chipmaker gave investors a strong financial forecast after reporting surprisingly good fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

MercadoLibre Inc., up $122.11 to $1,437.80.

The online marketplace and payments system in Latin America beat analysts' third-quarter financial forecasts.

Expedia Group Inc., up $4.60 to $103.10.

The travel reservations company's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

General Motors Co., up $1.90 to $37.14.

The auto maker posted a huge third-quarter profit and blew past analysts' forecasts.

Incyte Corp., down $6.56 to $84.65.

The specialty drug maker reported a surprising third-quarter loss and disappointing revenue.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target QUALCOMM (QCOM) 2.4 $145.02 -0.3% 1.79% 61.19 Buy $124.44 Upwork (UPWK) 1.7 $28.48 -1.9% N/A -109.54 Buy $14.25 Coupa Software (COUP) 1.0 $304.90 -2.1% N/A -182.57 Buy $261.14 Incyte (INCY) 1.6 $82.60 -2.4% N/A -90.77 Buy $103.95 Hanesbrands (HBI) 1.9 $13.07 -2.0% 4.59% 8.95 Buy $14.15 General Motors (GM) 2.0 $37.59 +1.2% N/A 35.80 Buy $40.47