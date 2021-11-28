S&P 500   4,594.62
DOW   34,899.34
QQQ   391.20
Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before
Community systems offer alternative paths for solar growth
Rally in Belgrade demands end to alarming air pollution
Gold IRA: Is This New Type of Retirement Account a Good Post-Pandemic Investment?
1 injured in Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall
COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert
News crew guard dies after being shot in attempted robbery
S&P 500   4,594.62
DOW   34,899.34
QQQ   391.20
Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before
Community systems offer alternative paths for solar growth
Rally in Belgrade demands end to alarming air pollution
Gold IRA: Is This New Type of Retirement Account a Good Post-Pandemic Investment?
1 injured in Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall
COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert
News crew guard dies after being shot in attempted robbery
S&P 500   4,594.62
DOW   34,899.34
QQQ   391.20
Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before
Community systems offer alternative paths for solar growth
Rally in Belgrade demands end to alarming air pollution
Gold IRA: Is This New Type of Retirement Account a Good Post-Pandemic Investment?
1 injured in Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall
COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert
News crew guard dies after being shot in attempted robbery
S&P 500   4,594.62
DOW   34,899.34
QQQ   391.20
Several thousand rally in Belgrade after scuffles day before
Community systems offer alternative paths for solar growth
Rally in Belgrade demands end to alarming air pollution
Gold IRA: Is This New Type of Retirement Account a Good Post-Pandemic Investment?
1 injured in Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall
COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert
News crew guard dies after being shot in attempted robbery

Rally in Belgrade demands end to alarming air pollution

Sunday, November 28, 2021 | The Associated Press


A man holds a banner during a protest for clean air in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Several thousand people have rallied in Belgrade for another environmental protest, a day after demonstrators blocked bridges and roads on several locations in Serbia, and scuffled with riot police who deployed to stop them. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people rallied in Belgrade on Sunday to demand an end to Serbia's alarming levels of air pollution. The rally came a day after another environmental protest in which demonstrators blocked bridges and roads in different parts of the country and scuffled with riot police.

The protest on Sunday decried the high air pollution in Serbia produced by coal-fueled power plants, a lack of proper air-filtering devices in mines and factories, and the use of old cars and pollution-producing fuels for home heating.

The protesters, carrying banners reading “The Air Is Dangerous" and “You Are Suffocating Us,” marched through downtown Belgrade, blowing whistles and chanting anti-government slogans.

“We don’t have to measure the pollution, we can see it and feel it,” said Bojan Simisic from the Eco Guard, the environmental group that organized the protest. “It is killing our children. I don’t want my children to be forced to flee the country because of the pollution.”

Serbia is one of the most polluted nations in Europe, but public protests over the problem have gained attention only recently. Activists accuse Serbia's populist authorities of allowing foreign investors, mostly from China, to further hurt the Balkan nation’s environment in their search for profits.

On Saturday, thousands of protesters blocked a key traffic artery in Belgrade and in other towns, angered over two laws they say would pave the way for further projects to wreck the environment.

The hour-long blockade on Saturday led to skirmishes with police and organizers said a number of protesters were detained. In the western town of Sabac, a video emerged on social networks of unidentified thugs beating protesters with batons.

Western Serbia has been at the center of the ecological movement because of a bid by the Rio Tinto mining company to open a lithium mine in the area. The company says it will meet the highest ecological standards, but activists and experts insist the mine would destroy farmland, wildlife and Serbian rivers.

Serbia’s autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic and his populist government have dismissed the environmental protests as political. They have promised to tackle Serbia’s huge ecological problems that have piled up after decades of neglect, but stressed that they have no intention of stopping coal mining any time soon.

Vucic on Sunday downplayed the number of protesters who took part in the blockades Saturday, saying they breached the constitution by “jeopardizing the freedom of movement of other citizens."

Vucic’s government is formally seeking European Union entry, but he has instead forged close ties with Russia and China. A number of major Chinese investments, such as the purchase of a large copper and gold mine and the country's only steel mill, have considerably increased CO2 emissions in the country, environmentalists say.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change and environmental issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.


7 Stocks to Buy Now and Avoid a Summer Swoon

Summer is generally a quiet time in the markets. Institutional investors, generally speaking, take some time away. In fact, that’s where the idiom “Sell in May and Go Away” comes from.

But quiet doesn’t mean uneventful. The world still moves along even in the lazy months of summer. And at the moment, there are two conflicting views driving the market.

One is the fear that everything’s a bubble that is just about to burst. We don’t recommend you get out of stocks, but let’s face it, things are more than just a little frothy.

But there’s another view summarized by the acronym, YOLO (as in You Only Live Once). And these investors are committed to keeping the markets going higher. Even if it means going “all in” (whatever that means to them) on risky asset classes like NFTs or Dogecoin.

We sincerely hope you take time to recharge (whatever that means to you) this summer. Whatever your personal beliefs, the reopening of our economy is a moment that deserves to be celebrated by all of us. But before you do, we recommend that you take a peek at these seven stocks that you can consider adding to your portfolio before you check out for the summer. These are likely to get as hot as a firecracker on the Fourth of July and should have you smiling when the summer ends.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy Now and Avoid a Summer Swoon".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.