Reese Witherspoon sells Hello Sunshine, joins new company





It's a perfect day for Reese Witherspoon as the actress and producer is selling the media company she founded to a newly formed company backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed but The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal was worth about $900 million.

Witherspoon, known for her roles in films such as “Legally Blonde" and “Walk the Line," created Hello Sunshine in 2016. She will continue to oversee its day-to-day operations along with members of Hello Sunshine's existing senior management team, including CEO Sarah Harden. Witherspoon and Harden will also serve as board members for the new media company run by entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

Hello Sunshine, which focuses on putting women at the center of its stories, creates scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series – including “Big Little Lies,” “The Morning Show,” and “Little Fires Everywhere.” It is also houses Reese’s Book Club, with many of the club's picks turned into movies or limited series.

One thing every investor needs to learn is the effect of capital gains on their investments. Every time an investor sells a stock that has appreciated in value, that capital gain is subject to being taxed. Stocks that are held for less than a year pay a short-term capital gains tax rate. Stocks that are held for over a year pay a long-term capital gains tax rate.In general, a capital gains tax hike is a bearish indicator for stocks. However, there are a couple of strategies that can help investors avoid some of the tax hit. One strategy is to keep your investments in an individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k). However many higher-income earners want to have more access to the funds in their brokerage accounts.A sound strategy for these investors involves buying dividend stocks. Dividend income is also taxed (unless it is reinvested), but typically when the capital gains tax rate is raised, the dividend income rate stays the same. This makes dividend stocks more attractive.Investing in dividend stocks is never a bad idea, but at times when the capital gains tax rate is favorable, growth stocks provide a better reward for investor capital. But when long-term capital gains tax rates go up, those gains can get expensive.In this special presentation, we’ll give you seven stocks that have a nice dividend yield and a strong story to go along with them.