Regeneron, MyoKardia rise; DraftKings, AMC fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

HMS Holdings Corp., up $3.02 to $27.39.

The health care information technology company is considering a sale, according to media reports.

MyoKardia Inc., up $80.74 to $220.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is buying the biotechnology company for about $13 billion.

DraftKings Inc., down $3.23 to $60.55.

The sports betting company announced a stock offering of 32 million shares, half of which are being sold by stockholders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 52 cents to $4.13.

Rival theater chain Cineworld is severely cutting operations as the industry struggles with lockdowns and capacity limits.

Eidos Therapeutics Inc., up 21.59 to $73.51.

BridgeBio Pharma is buying the remaining 36.3% of the drug developer that it doesn't already own.

The RealReal Inc., up $1.25 to $16.00.

The online luxury consignment company is partnering with Gucci to launch an online shop for the company's pre-owned goods.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down 28 cents to $16.99.

The cruise line operator extended its suspension of cruises through Nov. 30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $40.28 to $605.08.

President Donald Trump received the biotechnology company’s experimental COVID-19 treatment.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) 1.4 $605.08 +7.1% N/A 23.43 Buy $602.62 Draftkings (DKNG) 0.0 $60.55 -5.1% N/A N/A Buy $51.16 Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) 0.9 $73.51 +41.6% N/A -43.76 Hold $60.80 Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) 0.0 $16.99 -1.6% N/A -1.86 Buy $26.00 HMS (HMSY) 1.3 $27.39 +12.4% N/A 42.14 Buy $36.00 AMC Entertainment (AMC) 1.7 $4.13 -11.2% 5.57% -0.15 Hold $6.55 RealReal (REAL) 1.1 $16.00 +8.5% N/A -10.81 Buy $17.59