Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce

×
S&P 500   4,107.07 (-1.67%)
DOW   32,918.19 (-0.99%)
QQQ   307.13 (-2.31%)
AAPL   145.76 (-3.60%)
MSFT   270.86 (-1.35%)
FB   192.08 (-3.41%)
GOOGL   2,284.28 (-2.90%)
AMZN   2,439.43 (-2.82%)
TSLA   718.30 (-7.32%)
NVDA   189.14 (-3.46%)
NIO   18.06 (-4.19%)
BABA   93.98 (-3.61%)
AMD   106.96 (-1.50%)
CGC   4.46 (-5.31%)
MU   69.60 (-7.66%)
T   20.89 (-1.42%)
GE   76.35 (-2.12%)
F   13.45 (-3.17%)
DIS   108.56 (-2.08%)
AMC   12.39 (-6.84%)
PFE   53.11 (+0.82%)
PYPL   86.98 (-1.52%)
NFLX   200.51 (-2.23%)
S&P 500   4,107.07 (-1.67%)
DOW   32,918.19 (-0.99%)
QQQ   307.13 (-2.31%)
AAPL   145.76 (-3.60%)
MSFT   270.86 (-1.35%)
FB   192.08 (-3.41%)
GOOGL   2,284.28 (-2.90%)
AMZN   2,439.43 (-2.82%)
TSLA   718.30 (-7.32%)
NVDA   189.14 (-3.46%)
NIO   18.06 (-4.19%)
BABA   93.98 (-3.61%)
AMD   106.96 (-1.50%)
CGC   4.46 (-5.31%)
MU   69.60 (-7.66%)
T   20.89 (-1.42%)
GE   76.35 (-2.12%)
F   13.45 (-3.17%)
DIS   108.56 (-2.08%)
AMC   12.39 (-6.84%)
PFE   53.11 (+0.82%)
PYPL   86.98 (-1.52%)
NFLX   200.51 (-2.23%)
S&P 500   4,107.07 (-1.67%)
DOW   32,918.19 (-0.99%)
QQQ   307.13 (-2.31%)
AAPL   145.76 (-3.60%)
MSFT   270.86 (-1.35%)
FB   192.08 (-3.41%)
GOOGL   2,284.28 (-2.90%)
AMZN   2,439.43 (-2.82%)
TSLA   718.30 (-7.32%)
NVDA   189.14 (-3.46%)
NIO   18.06 (-4.19%)
BABA   93.98 (-3.61%)
AMD   106.96 (-1.50%)
CGC   4.46 (-5.31%)
MU   69.60 (-7.66%)
T   20.89 (-1.42%)
GE   76.35 (-2.12%)
F   13.45 (-3.17%)
DIS   108.56 (-2.08%)
AMC   12.39 (-6.84%)
PFE   53.11 (+0.82%)
PYPL   86.98 (-1.52%)
NFLX   200.51 (-2.23%)
S&P 500   4,107.07 (-1.67%)
DOW   32,918.19 (-0.99%)
QQQ   307.13 (-2.31%)
AAPL   145.76 (-3.60%)
MSFT   270.86 (-1.35%)
FB   192.08 (-3.41%)
GOOGL   2,284.28 (-2.90%)
AMZN   2,439.43 (-2.82%)
TSLA   718.30 (-7.32%)
NVDA   189.14 (-3.46%)
NIO   18.06 (-4.19%)
BABA   93.98 (-3.61%)
AMD   106.96 (-1.50%)
CGC   4.46 (-5.31%)
MU   69.60 (-7.66%)
T   20.89 (-1.42%)
GE   76.35 (-2.12%)
F   13.45 (-3.17%)
DIS   108.56 (-2.08%)
AMC   12.39 (-6.84%)
PFE   53.11 (+0.82%)
PYPL   86.98 (-1.52%)
NFLX   200.51 (-2.23%)

Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce

Friday, June 3, 2022 | Associated Press

Elon Musk
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, on March 9, 2020. Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% in early trading on Friday, June 3, 2022, on a report that Musk is considering laying off 10% of the electric automakers’ workers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% Friday on a report that CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company's workers, as well as new questions from U.S. regulators over complaints of the electric vehicles braking for no reason.

In an email Thursday to Tesla executives titled “pause all hiring worldwide," Musk wrote that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff, Reuters reported.

In a May filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla said it had 100,121 employees worldwide, including its subsidiaries.

Tesla shares have lost nearly one-third of their value since early April, shortly after Musk first publicly floated the idea of buying Twitter.

Tesla shares fell $55.66, or 7.2%, to $719.34 in early trading Friday. Shares were trading around $1,150 just two months ago.

Also Friday, government regulators reported that more than 750 Tesla owners have complained that cars operating on the automaker’s partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration revealed the number in a detailed information request letter to Tesla that was posted on the agency’s website.

It’s the fourth formal investigation of the Texas automaker in the past three years, and NHTSA is supervising 23 Tesla recalls since January of 2021.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.