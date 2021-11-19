S&P 500   4,697.96 (-0.14%)
DOW   35,601.98 (-0.75%)
QQQ   404.15 (+0.60%)
AAPL   160.80 (+1.86%)
MSFT   343.30 (+0.59%)
FB   345.30 (+1.95%)
GOOGL   2,980.29 (-0.55%)
AMZN   3,672.18 (-0.65%)
TSLA   1,135.21 (+3.54%)
NVDA   330.25 (+4.26%)
BABA   140.34 (-2.27%)
NIO   38.66 (+0.65%)
CGC   12.18 (-1.38%)
AMD   155.30 (+0.18%)
GE   99.96 (-0.71%)
MU   83.10 (+7.89%)
T   24.13 (-1.07%)
F   19.39 (-0.87%)
DIS   154.00 (-1.02%)
ACB   7.04 (+0.43%)
AMC   40.87 (+1.14%)
PFE   50.80 (-1.19%)
BA   214.13 (-5.77%)
Ross Stores, Applied Materials fall; Intuit, Moderna rise

Friday, November 19, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Intuit Inc., up $63.40 to $692.34.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software raised its profit forecast for its fiscal year.

Applied Materials Inc., down $8.71 to $150.03.

The maker of chipmaking equipment reported disappointing fourth-quarter results and gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Ross Stores Inc., down $6.74 to $112.78.

The discount retailer gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., down $3.24 to $215.65.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings warned investors that supply chain problems could hurt its inventory through the middle of 2022.

Moderna Inc., up $12.37 to $263.78.

Makers of COVID-19 vaccines gained ground after U.S. regulators approved booster shots for all adults.

Bank of America Corp., down 92 cents to $45.40.

Bond yields fell and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $2.94 to $60.67.

Energy companies fell as the price of U.S. crude oil slipped.

Farfetch Ltd., down $6.33 to $39.26.

The online luxury fashion retailer's third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Intuit (INTU)2.8$692.61+10.1%0.39%92.47Buy$657.33
Ross Stores (ROST)2.8$113.04-5.4%1.01%29.98Buy$136.69
Exxon Mobil (XOM)2.9$60.67-4.6%5.80%-43.65Hold$62.38
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

