S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.68 (-0.31%)
AAPL   137.59 (+0.17%)
MSFT   252.56 (-0.23%)
FB   193.54 (+1.18%)
GOOGL   2,178.16 (-1.34%)
AMZN   2,151.82 (+0.25%)
TSLA   663.90 (-6.42%)
NVDA   166.94 (-2.51%)
BABA   86.79 (-1.03%)
NIO   16.44 (-1.32%)
AMD   93.50 (-3.28%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.90 (-0.72%)
T   20.40 (+0.94%)
GE   75.25 (-0.65%)
F   12.50 (-2.72%)
DIS   102.42 (-0.70%)
AMC   12.03 (-8.03%)
PFE   52.47 (+3.59%)
PYPL   80.54 (-0.91%)
NFLX   186.35 (+1.56%)
Ross Stores, Applied Materials fall; Palo Alto, Deckers rise

Friday, May 20, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Deckers Outdoor Corp., up $28.49 to $255.28.

The maker of Ugg footwear handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $42.31 to $478.68.

The security software maker raised its financial forecasts for the year.

Foot Locker Inc., up $1.24 to $31.54.

The shoe store's first-quarter earnings beat analysts' forecasts.

Applied Materials Inc., down $4.28 to $ 106.46.

The maker of chipmaking equipment reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results due to supply chain issues.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., down $2 to $78.84.

The defense contractor gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Match Group Inc., up $1.65 to $76.70.

The operator of dating app Match.com withdrew its request for a temporary restraining order against Google after it made concessions in a billing dispute.

Deere & Co., down $51.31 to $313.31.

Investors were disappointed by the tractor maker's latest financial report.

Ross Stores Inc., down $20.83 to $71.87.

The discount retailer reported disappointing first-quarter financial results and said inflation would hurt profits.

