S&P 500   4,567.00 (-1.90%)
DOW   34,483.72 (-1.86%)
QQQ   393.82 (-1.47%)
AAPL   165.30 (+3.16%)
MSFT   330.59 (-1.79%)
FB   324.46 (-4.01%)
GOOGL   2,837.95 (-2.50%)
AMZN   3,507.07 (-1.53%)
TSLA   1,144.76 (+0.68%)
NVDA   326.76 (-2.10%)
BABA   127.53 (-3.10%)
NIO   39.13 (-3.29%)
CGC   10.71 (-3.16%)
AMD   158.37 (-2.19%)
GE   94.99 (-3.47%)
MU   84.00 (-2.48%)
T   22.83 (-4.44%)
F   19.19 (-2.44%)
DIS   144.90 (-1.97%)
ACB   6.42 (-0.31%)
AMC   33.94 (-7.87%)
PFE   53.73 (+2.54%)
BA   197.85 (-0.33%)
RR Donnelley, Lithia Motors rise; Intuit, Moderna fall

Tuesday, November 30, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Intuit Inc., down $42.36 to $652.30.

Entities affiliated with Mailchimp co-founder Dan Kurzius priced a secondary offering of shares of the TurboTax maker below their previous closing price.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co., up 34 cents to $10.56.

Chatham Asset Management raised its offer to buy the communications company.

Moderna Inc., down $16.08 to $352.43.

The drug developer's CEO said current COVID-19 vaccines will likely be less effective against the omicron variant.

Lithia Motors Inc., up $7.69 to $291.33.

The auto dealership chain increased its stock buyback plan by $750 million.

Valero Energy Corp., down $1.23 to $66.94.

Crude oil and natural gas prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.

Bank of America Corp., down $1.12 to $44.47.

Bond yields fell significantly and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

TG Therapeutics Inc., down $8.16 to $15.20.

An FDA advisory committee will discuss a potential cancer treatment developed by the biopharmaceutical company.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc., down $1.86 to $7.02.

The operator of book stores on college campuses reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results.

