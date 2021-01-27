Samsung reports profit jump driven by strong chip demand

In this Oct. 25, 2020, file photo, a logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its Seocho building in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, its operating profit for last quarter rose by more than 26% as it capped off a robust business year where its dual strength in parts and finished products allowed it to thrive amid the pandemic.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
A woman passes by an advertisement of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S21 Series smartphones at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its operating profit for last quarter rose by more than 26% as it capped off a robust business year where its dual strength in parts and finished products allowed it to thrive amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A visitor tries out Samsung Electronics' notebook at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its operating profit for last quarter rose by more than 26% as it capped off a robust business year where its dual strength in parts and finished products allowed it to thrive amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
The logo of the Samsung Electronics Co. is seen at its office in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its operating profit for last quarter rose by more than 26% as it capped off a robust business year where its dual strength in parts and finished products allowed it to thrive amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
People pass by an advertisement of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S21 Series smartphones at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its operating profit for last quarter rose by more than 26% as it capped off a robust business year where its dual strength in parts and finished products allowed it to thrive amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Visitors try out Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z Folder2 5G smartphones at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its operating profit for last quarter rose by more than 26% as it capped off a robust business year where its dual strength in parts and finished products allowed it to thrive amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its operating profit for the last quarter rose by more than 26% as it capped off a robust business year where its dual strength in parts and finished products allowed it to thrive amid the pandemic.
But the South Korean tech giant expects its profit to weaken in the current quarter with a weak dollar and costs associated with expanded production lines likely affecting its bread-and-butter computer memory chip business.
Like many technology companies, Samsung has gotten a boost from surging demand for its computer chips and devices as the pandemic forces people to work from home.
Samsung has also dealt with legal issues surrounding its vice chairman and de facto chief, Lee Jae-yong, who last week was sentenced by the Seoul High Court to two and a half years in prison for his involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal that spurred massive protests and ousted South Korea’s then-president.
“For 2021, the company expects a recovery in overall global demand but uncertainties persist over the possibility of recurring COVID-19 waves,” Samsung said in an emailed statement.
Samsung’s operating profit of 9.1 trillion won ($8.1 billion) for the October-December quarter represented a 26.4% increase from the same period a year before, while its revenue rose by 2.8% to 61.6 trillion won ($55.3 billion). The company’s operating profit for the full year of 2020 was at 36 trillion won ($32.3 billion), rising by more than 29% from 2019, according to a regulatory filing.
Samsung saw its semiconductor business rebounded sharply last year after a sluggish 2019, driven by robust demand for PCs and servers as virus outbreaks forced millions of people to stay and work at home. The Trump administration’s sanctions against China’s Huawei Technologies have meanwhile hindered one of Samsung’s biggest rivals in smartphones, smartphone chips and telecommunications equipment.
Samsung said it continued to see a strong overall demand for its memory chips in the fourth quarter as major clients launched new smartphone models and cloud computing companies increased their investment in data centers. PC demand remained strong, driven by Chromebooks, gaming notebooks and the release of new graphics cards and gaming consoles, the company said.
7 Stocks to Buy In January
If you’re anything like me, then Christmas always has a way of sneaking up on you. And once you get to Christmas, it means that the end of the year is just a week away. For investors, 2020 is ending with as much volatility as it began. And in between, it wasn’t a whole lot calmer.
But whether you’re facing a decision on where to allocate IRA contributions or just looking to spend some time this holiday season rebalancing your portfolio, you may be wondering what stocks to buy in January of next year. It will be a time when there’s a lot of hope, but a real normal will still be months away. What should you do?
My advice to you is to keep it simple. And that’s what I’m trying to do in this special presentation. I’m not trying to trip you up or send you down the rabbit hole on a secret speculative stock. I’m looking at buying into companies that appear to be good buys as the economy recovers.
View the "7 Stocks to Buy In January".