Saudi state TV: OPEC deal includes 10M barrel per day cut

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state TV is reporting that a deal before OPEC and other oil-producing countries involves a 10 million barrel per day cut to July 1, then an 8 million barrel per day cut through end of year.

Saudi state TV also reported Friday that beginning from 2021, the plan calls for 6 million barrel per day cut for 16 months.

The report comes as the deal appeared to hinge on Mexico after Kuwait’s oil minister tweeted that Mexico had disrupted a marathon teleconference seeking a deal.

Oil prices have collapsed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

15 Stocks that Insiders Love

An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.



Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders purchase more shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have strong future earnings and that the share price will increase in the near future.



For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently purchased additional shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may positively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.



This slideshow lists the 15 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.

View the "15 Stocks that Insiders Love".